Athens County will soon see a significant jump in reported COVID-19 related deaths, the Athens City-County Health Department said in a press release on Monday.
According to the release, the death count for Athens County – which now sits at 12 – will increase into the twenties on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard this week.
The increase stems from known deaths in mid to late January at long-term care facilities in Athens County.
Deaths related to COVID-19 are not uploaded into the Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS) until death certificates are received by the health department and verified by ODH. This process can be slowed further by a death occurring outside of the county they were residing, i.e. if they died at a Columbus hospital but lived in an assisted living home in Athens.
“There often then times is a lag, between when someone passes and when we receive a death certificate,” Athens City-County Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper said.
Pepper and Health Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell explained this process in an interview with the Messenger last week, stating that it can sometimes take weeks or even months to receive a death certificate.
“Sometimes we receive them in batches, like out of a long-term nursing facility,” Pepper said, this likely is the case with impending increase.
The way illnesses get reported also can be a factor, as COVID-19 must be listed as the cause of death by the attending physician on the death certificate for it to be among the total COVID-19 death count.
COVID-19 may be listed on the certificate as an “underlying cause” of death, and the death not count towards the COVID-19 death total. According to Pepper, this is often the case for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but die of a heart attack, stroke, cancer or many other reasons. Gaskell pointed on that due to the scope of the pandemic, everyone who enters into the hospital receives a COVID-19 test, so it is becoming more common to see it listed as an underlying cause.
“The health department is committed to the timely upload of COVID-19 death statistics after receipt and verification of the cause of death. We express our condolences to those families and friends who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” the release stated.
Athens County saw its 10th death on Feb. 3, followed quickly by an 11th on Feb. 6, and a 12th Feb. 8.
The Health Department continues this week to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. This week, Ohioans aged 65+ are eligible under Phase 1B for vaccination. For information regarding COVID-19 or the vaccination, contact the Athens City-County Health Department at 740-592-4431 or visit the website www.athenspublichealth.org, Facebook page, and Twitter @acchd_oh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.