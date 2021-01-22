NELSONVILLE – The African American Community Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) has announced $10,000 in grant awards through a partnership through FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund. These grant awards support six Black-led organizations amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, which has disproportionately impacted Black communities.
“The African American Community Fund was founded roughly a year ago to support Black-led organizations and create opportunities for the Black community in Appalachian Ohio,” said Ernie Bynum, co-founder of the African American Community Fund. “We are so excited to begin making a difference through our inaugural grant round.”
Six grant awards were awarded through the African American Community Fund’s inaugural grant round.
The Alliance for Congregational Transformation In Our Neighborhoods (ACTION) received funding to combat food insecurity in Mahoning County by providing fresh and organic food from local farmers in the Youngstown area through a pop-up market model.
The Carver Community Center received funding to assist Ross County students and families as they face the challenges of remote learning. With parents and other family caregivers often working during the school day, the center provides childcare, supports children in their online schoolwork, and provides them with meals.
GO Community Development Corporationreceived funding to stock a shoe and coat closet, providing Ashtabula County children with needed clothing for the winter season.
The John Gee Black Historical Center in Gallia County received funding to provide virtual programming while increasing the reach of the organization beyond Gallia County.
The Underground Railroad Museum received funding to conduct extensive research and create a virtual map of the Underground Railroad stations in Belmont County. This virtual platform will allow the museum to reach patrons who cannot attend in-person tours.
United Returning Citizens received funding to create baskets of essential items such as facemasks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 among those released from prison, including those released early due to COVID transmission within prisons. Baskets will also be provided to those working or incarcerated in prisons and to other vulnerable communities in Mahoning County.
These grants were awarded through the inaugural grant round of the African American Community Fund. The Fund was established at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) earlier this year by Ernest E. and Ernest A. Bynum, who have both long been passionate about supporting minority communities in Appalachian Ohio. The Fund is one way to create opportunities for African Americans in Appalachian Ohio.
For the Fund’s first grant round, preference for grant awards was given to organizations that meet at least two of the following criteria: the organization's executive director identifies as Black; 50% of the board is Black; and the organization serves the Black community.
