Given the rush of news surrounding COVID-19, it’s easy to lose sight of the basics.
How do you get tested? What are the symptoms? If you test positive, what is the best way to care for yourself or loved ones? Does testing matter?
These questions were lingering on my mind as I went to get tested by the Athens City-County Health Department on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The Athens City-County Health Department in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health and the National Guard administered over 600 COVID-19 nasal swab tests at the Athens County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
The organizations, along with the city of Nelsonville, will offer another round of free testing on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nelsonville-York High School, 1 Buckeye Drive, Nelsonville. The testing is free for all who wish to receive a test, however, children under 17 years old must have a guardian present. Everyone 2-years-old and up is eligible for the testing.
The drive-thru style event (no car needed — walkers and bikers are also accepted, but all attendees must wear a mask) will be very similar to the event at which I was tested this week.
Upon arriving at the Fairgrounds, every car was greeted by a member of the Ohio National Guard, who guided those with completed paperwork into one line, and those who had not completed paperwork into another line.
Another member of the National Guard asked for my name and birthdate, then marked a testing tube with my information. The tube, along with my paperwork, all went into the same plastic bag marked BIOHAZARD. I was then waved forward to a station where several masked, gowned and shielded National Guard members were preparing to test those in line.
A guardswoman approached my car window, and asked for my plastic bag, once again confirming my name and date of birth.
“Are you ready?” she asked. “Have you had a COVID test before?
Unfortunately, I had not — although I gave blood with the Red Cross and came back negative for antibodies in the summer. I informed her of such, and she nodded.
“OK, so for this one — everyone does them differently — we’re going to go in one nostril for ten seconds,” she said. “Unfortunately, it is going to go all the way back.”
She instructed me to pull my mask down to just cover my mouth, asked me to relax, and then the several inch long swab was in my nostril and the administrator was counting down from ten.
Just like that, it was done. I was on my way, and could expect any positive results to be communicated back to me.
What if you test positive?
Testing positive without symptoms of COVID-19 does not mean that you cannot transmit the virus.
If tested positive, an individual should isolate from others in their household or bubble, and stay home. Although most COVID-19 cases are exhibiting as a mild illness, according to the Center for Disease Control, the virus is still transmittable and can affect immunocompromised or elderly folks with more devastating results.
Get rest and stay hydrated. Acetaminphen and other over-the-counter medicines can help mitigate symptoms until you get better. However, the CDC also published a list of emergency symptoms that everyone should be aware of, which are:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistant pain or pressure in chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face (a symptom of lack of oxygen)
This is not a complete list of COVID symptoms, but are just a few of the most life-threatening symptoms.
A pulse oximetry can be purchased to measure how much oxygen is traveling in your blood, but any such emergency symptoms should indicate to individuals to seek immediate medical care.
