Five to 11 year-olds in Athens County and throughout the country are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccines immediately available.
According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Health, a large portion of the more than 367,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine expected to arrive in Ohio over the coming days are already available, and can immediately be administered.
Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The Athens City-County Health Department will host a vaccination clinic for children five to 11 next Friday, Nov. 12 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 191 West Union Street in Athens. Attendees are asked to bring insurance card and ID, and those under age 18 must have a parent or guardian present. Registration is recommended at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, and more information is available at www.athenspublichealth.org.
The department will also partner with all school districts in the county to offer school-based vaccination clinics, as The Athens Messenger previously reported.
“We are on the threshold of a long-awaited step that brings us closer to getting through this pandemic,” Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said in a press conference. “Thanks to the authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for those ages five to 11 years old, we can now better protect these school-aged children from severe complications from COVID-19.”
In its release, the ODH also announced the expansion of the Ohio Vax-2-School program to include those ages five to 25. The program will award a total of $2 million in scholarships to eligible Ohioans through 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 grand prize scholarships. Those vaccinated at the Athens City-County Health Department Nov. 12 clinic will be eligible for all drawings.
Ohioans can register for the drawings online at www.ohiovax2school.com as soon as the first dose of the vaccine has been administered, and must register by the end of the day on Sunday, Nov. 21 to be eligible for all drawings, according to the release. Ohioans who register by Nov. 28 will be eligible for the second drawing and the grand prize drawing, and those who register by Dec. 1 will be eligible for the grand prize drawing.
Although children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they can transmit the virus to others, can become seriously ill, and can suffer lasting complications. As of Nov. 1, more than 2,000 Ohio children under 18 had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 15 have died, the ODH said in its release.
The vaccine for five to 11 year olds is a smaller dose (one-third the adult size) of the same Pfizer vaccine that has been administered through over 247 million doses throughout the United States, the release said. The vaccine for five to 11 year-olds has been thoroughly studied and tested in clinical trials, which showed the pediatric formulation was nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections, with no serious side effects detected.
In addition to making appointments online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, Ohioans can also call providers directly or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) to locate a provider or make an appointment.
