In the wee hours of Saturday, Oct. 10, a crowd of people stood on the sidewalks of Court Street, waiting to see when the bars would open their doors for the notorious tradition of kegs and eggs.
That would be one of the few homecoming traditions kept during 2020, as Ohio University quickly transitioned any events to virtual set ups. The alumni band did not walk the bricks of Court Street, nor were throngs of people headed to Peden Stadium for the Homecoming football game.
Many local drinking establishments published homecoming deals, enticing visitors to eat and drink under their roofs. It was reflected in the crowds lining up to enter such establishments, some complying rigidly with the city of Athens mask ordinance — others not so much.
COVID-19 cases within the county are on the rise, as reported by the Athens City-County Health Department. On Monday, the Department noted that 1,024 cases have been reported in total for the county. There are currently 237 active cases — the most the county has seen at one time.
This also follows the highest increase of reported cases within a 24-hour period on Friday, when 46 new cases were reported. Saturday, 31 new cases were reported and 28 on Sunday. Monday’s data reflect an increase of 13 new cases.
In addition, Friday marked the vacation of Boyd Hall on OU’s campus after 19 of the residence hall’s 94 residents tested positive for the virus.
Individuals who tested positive were immediately relocated to other residence halls for isolation, and the remaining 78 students were sent to a different dorm for quarantine through Oct. 21.
“Our students’ safety, and that of our community, is paramount in every discussion and decision that we make,” OU President Duane Nellis said in a statement. “We have planned for this potential situation. And while we wish that no one is put in this situation, we are acting swiftly to get our students who are impacted by the health order into appropriate spaces and limit the chance that other students in the residence hall would contract the virus and unintentionally spread it to others.”
Community members have criticized the university for authorizing in-person classes for around 7,000 more students as part of the phased return plan, with that cohort returning to campus by Sept. 28. Many hoped that limiting the return to in-person university operations could help prevent a spike in cases. Athens County has one hospital, and many fear that an influx of cases that require hospitalization could result in overwhelming the staff.
In his message to the university community, President M. Duane Nellis pleaded for compliance with the citywide mask ordinance and OU mask pledge.
“Finally, I implore you to be safe as we celebrate Homecoming this weekend,” he wrote. “We have planned several fun virtual events to help keep us engaged and connected with one another safely. If you do engage in face-to-face celebrations, please do so safely: avoid gatherings, wear a face covering, and practice social distancing.”
