Four deaths resulting from infection with the COVID-19 virus have been reported in Athens County as of Oct. 19. Of those who passed — one person was in their 60's, two were in their 70's and the final death was a resident in their 80's or above.
This brings the number of deaths since Oct. 12 to 8 and the total deaths to 76. One resident is currently hospitalized with 268 hospitalizations in total for the county.
Statewide, approximately 54% of Ohioans have received their first dose of the vaccine. Athens County lags behind the average at 48%. Completed vaccination schedules for the state sits at 51.28% with the county at just over 45%.
As of data from Oct. 20, the positivity rate has remained at 5.4% for the past four days, down from the previous 6.2%.
The same data set shows 46 staffed hospital beds, 12 of which are being used for COVID patients with four of the seven ICU beds being used for COVID patients.
Seven new cases have been reported as of Oct. 20. Of those cases, the ages breakdown as following: one case aged 0-17, two cases aged 30-39, two cases aged 50-59 and two cases aged 60-69.
COVID-19 vaccines are still available to those in need. Ohio University and the Athens City-County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic at Heritage Hall on Friday, Oct. 22 from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. There are no out of pocket costs for vaccination. Doses of both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are being offered. Anyone with questions can call 740-592-4431 or visit athenspublichealth.org.
