ATHENS — Jamie Mays, an employee with Athens County Children Services, turned herself in to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office on a charge out of Athens County for Obstructing Justice, a felony of the third degree.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an alleged rape of a child in the custody of Athens County Children Services when Mays is accused of providing false information about the whereabouts of the suspect, who is also in the custody of Children Services, and trying to prevent an interview of that suspect.
An investigation has been ongoing in partnership with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the alleged sexual assault and alleged interferences by Mays with the investigation.
Mays has been booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $10,000.00 bond pending appearance before Judge Grace of the Athens County Municipal Court on March 24, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.