NELSONVILLE — A lawsuit filed by the previous city council clerk for Nelsonville Council is still making its way through the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, although a movement has been made by the defendants for summary judgement.
The case, filed by Andrea Thompson-Hashman, erstwhile clerk of Nelsonville Council (a position since filled by Susan Harmony) filed a suit seeking damages for alleged defamatory statements a Facebook page by the name of Nelsonville Crackheads posted in 2019. The statements involved Hashman’s rate of pay during her tenure as council clerk, specifically statements noting a seemingly sudden increase to her pay in January 2019 that did not appear to be authorized by council.
Hashman requested the court grant additional time for her to file a response to defendant Shannon Neff’s motion for summary judgement. Neff was named as one of the Facebook page’s admins in the suit, and filed to seek summary judgement on the basis that the video Neff posted on the page in early April 2020 was “a statement of opinion — not a false statement of fact.”
The video showed Hashman singing, “intermixed with media clips of ‘vomiting’ and ‘degradation,” according to the suit. Neff states in her motion for summary judgement that this was her only post to the Facebook page — a fact seemingly undisputed by Hashman or her lawyer.
Earlier this year, a greater deal of scrutiny was directed to the city’s finances when an alleged theft in office by ex-deputy Nelsonville Auditor Stephanie Wilson was publicized. The “crackheads” Facebook page was looking for any corruption in the city’s offices, and publicized statements on the police department, city officials and Hashman, among many other posts that featured drug use and activity in the city limits and related crime activity.
Hashman’s suit notes that in November 2013, the City Council passed an ordinance establishing an annual salary of $8,976 or $748 monthly for the City Council Clerk. The salary was established as the council clerk at the time, Susan Harmony, had occupied the position for close to 20 years, and returned to the position this fall.
Preceding Hashman’s appointment to the position, three other individuals acted as the Clerk and were paid $500 monthly, as had been the established rate before Harmony’s salary increase.
January 2019 was when ex-deputy auditor Wilson was acting auditor of the city, as then-auditor Garry Dickerson was largely out of the office due to health issues. Wilson has been indicted for tampering with evidence, a felony of the fourth degree; forgery, a felony of the fourth degree; and telecommunications fraud, a felony of the third degree, all stemming from allegations of fabricating payroll records and theft of over $40,000 from the city coffers.
The previous clerks have since been paid for the perceived difference owed.
Also filed in the case was the deposition transcript of Korey Whitmore, who has also been named as a defendant and facebook page administrator in the case.
He noted that he had several aliases that were made administrators of the Facebook page, and was the original creator of the page. He noted that political posts began to be posted in early February, with a few posts pointed toward County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. Whitmore said he was upset with how Blackburn had been doling out sentencings related to drug trafficking.
Sierra Meek, the attorney hired by Hashman to represent her in the case, questioned Whitmore relating to who first began citing corruption and misdeeds within the city’s government to the anonymous page. He noted several individuals who began to approach the page regarding Councilman Greg Smith and doubts of his permanent residency within Nelsonville, as well as Hashman’s pay raise and other allegations.
Whitmore was questioned about how he learned about the change in salary, noting several tips that came in to the Facebook page and no specific records requests received from the city. He did have a lengthy email exchange with City Auditor Taylor Sappington, who provided information on the clerk position financing. Meek asked Whitmore if the allegation provided to the Facebook page by Ed Mash was implicating Hashman or then-Auditor Stephanie Wilson.
Whitmore said the allegation was that Wilson was increasing the pay of other people, and possibly had been nudged by council member Greg Smith, Hashman’s father, to up the pay rate for the city council clerk position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.