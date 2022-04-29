Former Cincinnati mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Cranley visited Athens Friday afternoon, with just three days left before the May Primary Election.
Cranley is running against mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley, to gain the Democratic nomination for the governor’s seat.
The son of a Vietnam Veteran and public school teacher, Cranley grew up in the Price Hill area of Cincinnati, attended St. Xavier and earned an undergraduate degree from John Carroll University.
The first issue Cranley addressed during his visit to The Athens Messenger was the lack of universal high-speed Internet in Ohio.
“We are going to guarantee the whole state has high-speed broadband, wi-fi and quality cell phone coverage in four years,” Cranley said. “We have a plan to borrow eight billion dollars, over four years, of which about two and a half billion will go to expand broadband and wi-fi across the state.”
Cranley also explained his plan to pay for this expansion by legalizing marijuana and the taxes that will generated by the selling of it.
“In addition to bringing broadband to the whole state, it’s going to guarantee 30,000 jobs annually that pays $60,000,” Cranley said. “There’s going to have enough room within the budget to do road and bridge improvements, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and clean water initiatives.”
Cranley next spoke about the economic and ecological benefits and alternative energy sources.
“There are a lot of jobs in solar and wind (energy) and there are a lot of jobs in natural gas, out here” Cranley said. “I’m for all those jobs.”
As mayor (of Cincinnati) Cranley helped create a solar farm that created 150, $60,000 jobs. Due in part to that solar farm, the City of Cincinnati is now carbon neutral.
Cranley next laid out his plans to battle the opioid epidemic, which has been prevalent in Appalachian Ohio.
“What we know is you have to tackle in two fronts,” Cranley said. “Prevent new addiction, because once you’re addicted it’s very hard to break the habit. The most important way to stop new addicts is to dramatically limit the prescriptions of opiates.”
Cranley explained the governor controls both the pharmacy board and medical board that prescribe those types of drugs.
For existing addiction issues Cranley plans to open a federally qualified, primary health facility in each of Ohio’s 88 counties.
“There are 88 counties in Ohio, 47 of them do not have a single, federally qualified, primary care facility,” Cranley said. “That will bring addiction services closer to the people.”
The GOP holds a healthy majority in the General Assembly in Ohio. Cranley said he has experience in reaching across party lines.
“In 2020, I was able to convince, two very right-wing Republican, state representatives, to support a tax levy for public transit,” Cranley said. “My city council, when I was mayor, was half-Democrat, half-Republican and I worked in a bipartisan manner.”
It has been 64 years since an incumbent Republican has been defeated in Ohio, but Cranley believes the Democrats have a chance this November.
“Democrats have won in Ohio when there has been a Republican scandal, and HB (House Bill) 6, which was the bail out of First Energy, is the biggest scandal in the history of the state, and Mike DeWine orchestrated it,” Cranley said. “At the heart of that scandal, beside it being illegal and criminal, it raised everybody’s energy bills to bail out First Energy.”
Next Cranley, addressed education in the State of Ohio.
“In the first 100 days (in office), my running mate (Teresa Fedor) and I are going to prepare a budget that is a stand-alone K-12 education budget, that is fully funded and constitutional, to give everybody equal opportunity in this state,” Cranley said.
Cranley also plans to integrate a summer school with rigorous, remedial educational for children who missed education during COVID and improve research and development at our state universities.
Cranley explained that Cincinnati, during his time as mayor, grew population by four precent, double the Ohio average and Dayton, where his opponent is mayor lost three percent of its population.
“If we’re going to fire Mike DeWine, we need someone whose record is better, not worse” Cranley said.
State senator Stephen Huffman, a Republican from Tipp City, sponsored Senate Bill 327 — which would reduce state income tax by 10% every year until it’s gone.
“It’s a massive tax hike,” Cranley said. “Because they will replace it with higher sales tax. This is a gigantic tax on the middle class. This would make gas double in price, food double in price. Mike DeWine and Republicans have been shrinking the middle and proposals like that are trying to finish it off.”
