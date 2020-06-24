A two vehicle crash was fatal for two passengers, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
The two vehicle crash took place on Route 33 near Shade at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, near mile post 23 in Athens County.
According to the report, Michael Angelo, 34, of The Plains, was traveling east on Route 33 in a 2005 Chrysler van. He allegedly lost control, traveling left of center and was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Ronald Smith, 57, of Guysville, which was traveling west on Route 33.
Ashley Angelo, 24, of The Plains, was a passenger in the Chrysler van, and was pronounced dead at the scene. An infant passenger in the van was ejected from the vehicle and was also pronounced dead on scene.
Michael Angelo was trapped in the van and reported serious injuries. He was taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, and then flown by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. The other driver, Smith, was transported to O'Bleness as a precautionary measure.
Route 33 was closed both directions between Pleasanton and Rainbow Lake Roads during Tuesday afternoon, opening again around 5:30 p.m.
The Athens Patrol Post was assisted by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Athens County Emergency Medical Service, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Richland Avenue Fire Department and the Athens County Coroner.
