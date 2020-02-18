HAYDENVILLE — Two ODOT workers were treated for injuries following a crash Friday afternoon on Route 33 near state Route 595.
The Ohio State Highway patrol closed the route between Dorr Run Road and Route 595 to clean up the crash, which occurred around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
ODOT crews were working in the east bound lanes of Hocking County, where two ODOT workers were in the back of a pickup truck to pick up cones marking off a work zone.
According to the OSHP, the two workers noticed a van veering toward the truck and jumped before it was hit. Both workers and the pickup truck’s driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One worker remained in the hospital on Saturday, ODOT reported, and was expected to be released over the weekend.
ODOT has encouraged motorists for years to move over and slow down when workers are on the road to help prevent these types of injuries, which very well could have been fatal.
“This incident just shows the dangers that our workers face every day out on the road,” said Ashley Rittenhouse, public information officer for the ODOT Southeast region. “Really our folks got lucky in this incident, even though they were injured. Thankfully it was not a fatality situation. It is a reminder that people need to pay attention especially in work zones and follow that slow down, move over law. Just want to go home to their families.”
She also encouraged motorists to avoid distractions while driving.
Both directions of Route 33 were shut down for a few hours on Friday as crews cleaned up and investigated the crash. Statistics for 2019 are not available yet but according to ODOT, ODOT equipment, vehicles, or people were hit 200 times in 2018.
The patrol is investigating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.