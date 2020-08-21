A grand jury of the Athens County Court of Common Pleas has issued indictments against several individuals as of Monday, Aug. 17. Those individuals are:
Edward Cavinee, 50, was indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury on two counts of receiving stolen property, one a felony of the fifth degree and the other a felony of the fourth degree. The fifth degree felony is for an alleged theft of a license plate with the number GIE4544 owned by Winter Chalfant. The fourth degree felony is for the alleged theft of a 2005 Honda CRV owned by Faye Townsend in early August 2020.
Osmin Sanchez, 33, was indicted for failure to comply with an order of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. This charge is for allegedly fleeing an officer on about Aug. 9, 2020.
Ricardo Haye, 39, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree, and felonious assault, a felony of the second degree.
Bryan Parsons, 51, of Glouster, was arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 19 for a fifth degree felony charge of inducing panic. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Victor Brown, 32, of Nelsonville, was arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 19 on four charges of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, in this case a prescription drug, all felonies of the fifth degree. He entered a plea of innocent on all counts and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Sarah Brown, 37, of Nelsonville, was arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 19 on one charge of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, a felony of the fifth degree. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Samantha Mayles, 25, of New Marshfield, was indicted on a fifth degree felony charge of obstructing justice, with the indictment specifying this charge was due to aiding with a felony robbery case. She failed to appear for her arraignment date on Aug. 19.
Andrew Arkley, 40, of Shawnee, was arraigned on a count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, for allegedly entering an unoccupied structure owned by Terry Lewis. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of his own recognizance.
Maggie Wyatt, 35, of Shawnee, was arraigned on a single count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, for allegedly entering an unoccupied structure owned by Terry Lewis. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on a bond of her own recognizance.
Derek Eckert, 26, of Athens, was indicted on one charge of theft, a fifth degree felony, for allegedly taking upward of $2,000 from John Bartram; one count of telecommunications fraud, a fourth degree felony; another count of telecommunications fraud, a fifth degree felony; forging identification cards or selling or distributing forged ID cards, a first degree misdemeanor; a count of forgery, a fifth degree felony, for allegedly forging a deed to defraud John Bartram; and two further counts of forgery, both fifth degree felonies, for allegedly forging two leases to defraud John Bartram. Eckert’s arraignment scheduled for Aug. 19 has been continued to Sept. 21, 2020.
