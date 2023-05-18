Commander Mike Collins sprays Noah Bailes, of Logan, with pepper spray. When the spray entered Bailes' eyes, Collins was heard instructing him through his first seconds of the pain. He tells him to try and keep his eyes open and blink as much as possible.
Addison Wright/360
Bailes winds up his baton at a station.
Addison Wright/360
NELSONVILLE — Every year, willing seniors in the Tri-County Career Center's Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement lab, such as Julia Fernandez and Simeon Bellar, receive their O.C. Spray certification. On May 5, they were pepper-sprayed and then completed a rigorous multi-step obstacle course containing cones, punches, hits with a baton, hits with the knees, handcuffing, and defusing a situation with force.
Commander Mike Collins stands excitedly with a smile on his face while he waits for his next willing and daring senior. He wears gloves in order to not transfer the oils onto his skin. Last year during this event he could be heard yelling, “It's just hot sauce.” Very, very, hot sauce.
Noah Bailes, of Logan High School, patiently awaits his turn. He stands with his fingers interlaced as Collins stands about 10 feet in front of him.
When the spray enters Bailes' eyes, Collins can be heard instructing him through his first seconds of the pain. He tells him to try and keep his eyes open and blink as much as possible.
Julia Fernandez, of Logan High School, made her way through a set of cones as the first step of the obstacle course. One of the criminal justice juniors leads her throughout the course. OC spray, a baton and a red gun can be found around Fernandez's waist.
Simeon Bellar, of Alexander High School, completes 10 punches on a thick foam mat as the second step of the obstacle course. Between each blow, he can be heard breathing heavily. The area around his eyes turns red as the pain sets in.
As Bailes winds up his baton at the third station, he can be heard loudly screaming a few choice words. Another junior from the Criminal Justice lab acts as a part of the obstacle course, holding a foam pad.
When the baton hits the mat at the fourth station, the junior holding the mat is pushed back, trying his best not to get pushed over. Bailes is instructed to complete 10 baton blows. After completing these, he sticks the handle of the baton inside an orange traffic cone.
At the fifth station, Samantha Jenks knees the mat 10 times. Snot drips from her nose and falls to the ground. Commander Collins coaches her from behind.
Jenks administers the handcuffs a total of five times at the sixth station. She struggles and her fingers fumble, but she completes this obstacle as well.
Seniors practice dealing with a threat that includes a weapon. Fernandez yells at the perpetrator to freeze; she waves her baton to show dominance.
The perpetrator continues to move. He draws a knife, Fernandez senses a threat and grabs her gun. She yells at him to put his weapon down.
After the weapon is dropped and the scene is deemed safe, Bailes smashes his baton into the ground. After a few isolated blows to the gravel, the baton collapses.
Bellar is guided by Josh Jago, of Alexander. They run toward the doors of the school where an eyewash station with baby soap can be found. Graduated Criminal Justice student Quinn Tripplet, class of 2022, is found there. She completed the course last year as well.
Fernandez lets the cool water hit her face. She struggles to keep her eyes open as the oils still cover her face. Blinking allows the start of the process of flushing the residue from the eyes.
Tripplet applies baby soap to Fernandez's face. The soap helps to break down the oils that the water cannot. Just like Commander Collins she wears gloves in order to minimize the transfer of oils onto her skin.
Once completed, students earn their OC certification.
Addison Wright is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School's New Media+ program.
