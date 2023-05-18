NELSONVILLE — Every year, willing seniors in the Tri-County Career Center's Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement lab, such as Julia Fernandez and Simeon Bellar, receive their O.C. Spray certification. On May 5, they were pepper-sprayed and then completed a rigorous multi-step obstacle course containing cones, punches, hits with a baton, hits with the knees, handcuffing, and defusing a situation with force.


Addison Wright is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School's New Media+ program.

