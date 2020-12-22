Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare (ABH) will soon be helmed by a new chief executive officer, when Elaine Crnkovic steps into the role on Jan. 4, 2021. Crnkovic will replace Jane Krason, who retired after 19 years of service at the Athens hospital.
The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services announced the new CEO in a press release on Tuesday.
"As CEO, Crnkovic will oversee approximately 235 hospital employees, as well as more than 30 Community Support Network staff, and be responsible for the well-being, care and treatment of 92 patients at the Athens psychiatric hospital," the announcement read. "In addition to overseeing day-to-day hospital operations, Crnkovic will also manage the relations with the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Boards in the 21-county southeastern Ohio catchment area served by the hospital."
Crnkovic, originally of New Mexico, earned a Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and an Interdisciplinary Doctorate Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy, Educational Management and Development and Curriculum and Instruction from New Mexico State University. She brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the private sector mental health arena in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.