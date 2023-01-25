While Athens County’s 911 Center operates on one of the best radio systems — Simulcast — it is unable to directly connect to adjacent counties during emergencies.
Teresa Fouts-Imler, 911 Center director, talked about the system’s limitations during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday at the conference room on the courthouse annex’s second floor.
The discussion came about as the board approved Fouts-Imler’s request to accept a lease agreement for the Peach Ridge Tower site.
Athens County currently operates on Simulcast, which she referred to as the “Cadillac of VHF.”
“It offers great coverage in Athens County,” Fouts-Imler said. “The problem with the Simulcast is it doesn’t allow us to connect to our adjacent counties or the City of Athens, the City of Nelsonville, a state highway patrol or Athens County EMS or a helicopter that’s flying in to pick up someone.”
Those agencies use MARCS — Multi-Agency Radio Communication System — a radio and data network that provides statewide interoperability to subscribers throughout Ohio and a 10-mile radius outside of Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.
MARCS currently shares space on the Peach Ridge tower with the county through an agreement, Fouts-Imler said.
The 911 Center spends about $88,000 a year maintaining its Simulcast system for the county’s fire departments, Fouts-Imler said. The county has three years left on its agreement with the company.
The Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department recently purchased MARCS radios to listen to fire departments in neighboring counties. Athens County 911 Center will not dispatch them through MARCS, Fouts-Imler said.
“We can’t piece meal this out,” she said of the county’s radio systems. “The whole idea of interoperability was getting everybody on the same frequency, so we could communicate with everybody. If all of a sudden, we start letting departments jump to different frequencies, we eliminate everything that we’re trying to do. … A dispatcher can’t talk with five different people at the same time on five different platforms.”
As an example, if Nelsonville requests aid from the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department, the dispatchers serve as the middle relay connection.
“What’s happening is when you’re disseminating these messages over two frequencies,” she said. “The messages are getting missed. We’re putting the dispatch center in a probability of operator error. I know we had, we’ve had this happen in the past. …
“They’re repeating the same message over multiple frequencies, and (the messages are) not being translated,” Fouts-Imler continued. “It’s kind of like the telephone game. You pass on the message and it doesn’t get disseminated correctly and it’s not in real-life time. If I need Murray City, I have to pick up the phone when I’m not answering the radio and not answering the 9-1-1 call to dial up there and say, ‘Hey, can you send Murray City over to me?’ And it’s just not operable.”
The commissioners asked if the Athens County Emergency Management Agency needs to help secure grants to purchase the MARCS system or radios for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Commissioner Lenny Eliason noted that the problem with finding grants for equipment is that many of the county’s volunteer fire departments do not have funds for the ongoing expense of said equipment. MARCS radios cost $20 a month per radio in user fees.
Fouts-Imler noted that many counties received grants to help pay user fees.
She believed that individual agencies would know best what they need.
Eventually, Athens County will have to decide whether to migrate to the MARCS system. Fouts-Imler noted that 77 out of Ohio’s 88 counties use it.
“As we migrate, we’ve got to migrate to the interoperability of being able to communicate,” Fouts-Imler said. “If we want to be the regional center, how could we be a regional center if we can’t communicate to our neighboring partner?”
In 2011, when Southeastern Ohio Medical Services (SEOMS) disbanded, the county took over the Peach Ridge tower site and paid the lease agreement for use of the tower.
The agreement was one dating back to 1998.
“In October, American Tower reached out to us and said, ‘You’ve been paying $150 since 1998. We want more money,’” Fouts-Imler said.
The new agreement is $300 per month. It is broken down into five-year increments starting Feb. 1.
“Then that gives us five years to look at where we are at that time,” Fouts-Imler said.
In other matters, Cody Pettit, with the Ohio Treasurer’s Office, talked with commissioners about the Ohio Market Access Program and Ag-LINK.
The market program assists governments with financing critical projects and reducing overall costs.
“It’s basically an agreement with the state treasurer’s office that says we are backing your debt,” he said. “The limitation is that it’s a one-year note. … If you’re looking for short-term debt options, you can enhance the credit of that program by having the state back that.”
The Agricultural Linked Deposit Program offers loans to farmers. The program recently changed so that all ag-businesses can participate, Pettit said.
“So the idea behind the program is that we make an agreement with a bank and the bank for credit institution, including our credit that lowers the interest rate for a farmer’s loan,” he said. “You usually were able to get a loan up to $150,000. Now, it’s however much the farm needs because with these interest rates rising, the cost for ag-businesses is really going up.”
To qualify, the business must be part of the agriculture industry, they’re headquartered in the State of Ohio, and have at least 60% of their business within the state, Pettit said.
The commissioners asked Pettit whether the treasurer’s office knew of any funding sources that could help residents connect to the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer project that is currently underway. He said he would ask the office’s legislative team and get back with the board.
The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.
