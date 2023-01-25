Athens County Commissioners

Commissioners Charlie Adkins (left) and Lenny Eliason, and clerks Stephanie Morris and JoAnn Rockhold listen as Commissioner Chris Chmiel talks about possibly getting funds from the Ohio Treasurer’s Office to help alleviate resident’s costs related to the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project. Cody Pettit (right), with the Ohio Treasurer’s Office, talked with the board Tuesday at their meeting in the courthouse annex.

 Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

While Athens County’s 911 Center operates on one of the best radio systems — Simulcast — it is unable to directly connect to adjacent counties during emergencies.


