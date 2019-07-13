19 S. Court Street

Although the sign is blank, the doors are already emblazoned with the D.P. Dough logo at 19 S. Court St.

 By Steve Robb/Messenger Staff Journalist

It appears that the turnover at 19 S. Court St. in Athens is continuing, this time of the calzone variety.

D.P. Dough, a local calzone restaurant on Richland Avenue, is planning to open a second location uptown in early August. The restaurant will open ahead of the return of Ohio University’s students.

Matt Crumpton, general counsel for D.P. Dough and earlier the CEO of the company, said the main difference between the two locations is the Court Street restaurant will be open for lunch. The Richland Avenue location will continue to focus on delivery and pick-up orders.

Crumpton said adding a Court Street location has been a goal of the company’s leaders for awhile.

“The prior owners of D.P. Dough had always considered Court Street if it was the right opportunity,” Crumpton wrote to The Messenger in an email. “The new owner, Eric Cook, noticed the location and seized the opportunity a few weeks ago when he was in town.”

This is a second major move in the area by the owners of DP Dough, as in February the company bought Big Mamma’s Burritos, as well as the associated Beer & Essentials, on Court Street. That store has been undergoing changes throughout the summer, including a remodeling of both spots.

The 19 S. Court St. storefront was most recently the home to Lady B’s, which focused on fried chicken meals.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments