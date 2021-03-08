LOGAN – A Logan man who is facing multiple felony charges in connection with his 2-year-old daughter’s death saw his bond increased from $500,000 to $1 million at an arraignment hearing in Hocking County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.
Austin L. Starkey, 25, of Logan, was also ordered to have no contact with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Destani D. Neel, also of Logan, who is facing even more serious charges than he is in connection with the death of 2-year-old Arriana Starkey. Both Starkey and Neel are currently in jail.
In arguing for the increased bond, Hocking County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Black cited the severity of the charges Starkey is facing – which include a murder count – and told Judge John T. Wallace that Starkey has shown “a willingness to perpetrate acts of violence,” and has “out-of-state contacts” that could make it easier for him to flee Ohio if he’s released from jail.
Judge Wallace agreed to raise Starkey’s cash or surety bail amount by 100 percent, also ordering Starkey, if he were to get out of jail, to have no contact either with his co-defendant Neel, or with any minors, and to use no drugs.
As a practical matter, it is not clear what difference the higher bond makes, as newly appointed defense attorney Timothy Gleeson told Wallace that his client has no ability to raise any significant amount of cash or surety for bond.
Gleeson did not, however, choose to contest the state’s increased bond request, indicating that he would defer addressing the issue of bond until he is better acquainted with the facts in the case.
Starkey and Neel have been in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail since Jan. 9, after being arrested in connection with the child’s death.
On Jan. 8 Neel, who reportedly lived with Starkey in a Logan apartment complex, called 911 and reported that the little girl had stopped breathing. The child was transported to a Columbus hospital but did not survive. Authorities allege that her death resulted from an assault, and that Neel and Starkey lied to Hocking County sheriff’s investigators in an attempt to disguise that fact.
Starkey is charged with murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, evidence tampering, and two counts of endangering children. He pled not guilty to the charges Thursday.
Neel is charged with aggravated murder with a victim age specification, two counts of murder, felonious assault, and two counts of endangering children. The aggravated murder count, which includes a specification that the victim was under 13 years old, carries a potential death penalty.
After authorities including representatives of Hocking County Children Services responded to Starkey and Neel’s residence on Jan. 8, the Hocking County Juvenile Court issued protection orders to remove Arriana Starkey and two other children from the home and put them into the custody of Children Services. The order came too late to help the 2-year-old girl, but the other two children were placed into the agency’s care.
****
Jim Phillips is the Editor of The Logan Daily News
