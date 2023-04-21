Damon Krane announced his candidacy for mayor of Athens on Thursday via social media.
Krane said he plans to run as an independent democratic socialist. He is seeking signatures for his petition to be placed on the Nov. 7 General Election ballot.
If the Athens County Board of Elections accepts his petition, he will face incumbent Steve Patterson.
"If I can't win, I'll still help keep tenant rights and other social justice issues on the city agenda, like I've been doing since 2019," he wrote. "But I've also got a NEW FOCUS this year, and that's to push local Democratic leaders to stop opposing — and start boosting — youth turnout and voting in general."
By running against Patterson, Krane said he'll give voters at least one reason to vote this year — "even if that's just to vote against me!"
"But more importantly, I'll also be challenging Athens Dems to stop opposing youth voting," he said. "Instead of Athens Dems continuing to boycott a campus candidate forum held before the registration deadline and open to all candidates, I challenge local Democratic leaders to do the single most important thing they possibly can to fight back against Republican control of Ohio and Republican power nationally. I challenge Democratic leaders to nurture the development of habitual OU student voting by campaigning for city races on campus, registering a substantial number of new student voters this year, and investing their party's resources in the organization of a heavily-promoted, large-scale campus candidate forum for every contested general election race."
Independent candidates must file their nominating petition by 4 p.m. May 1 to be placed on the November ballot.
To reach Krane about signing his petition, email him at damon.krane@gmail.com or message him on Facebook. He needs 51 valid signatures.
Write-in candidates must file declarations of intent by 4 p.m. Aug. 28 for the Nov. 7 General Election, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Oct. 10. Early in-person absentee voting begins Oct. 11.
In the Athens City Council race, 11 city offices are up for election in November. At least three of them will change hands.
The candidates running in the 2023 election, all Democrats, are Steve Patterson, mayor; Samuel Crowl, president of council; Kathy Hecht, auditor; Lisa Eliason, law director; Beth Clodfelter, Micah McCarey and Jessica Thomas, council at-large; Solveig Spjeldnes, 1st Ward Council; Jeffrey Risner, 2nd Ward Council; Michael Wood, 3rd Ward Council; and Alan Swank, 4th Ward Council.
No Republicans are running for any of the council seats.
Krane is a longtime progressive community organizer, independent journalist and founding member of United Athens County Tenants. He ran unsuccessfully for Athens mayor in 2019 and Athens City Council in 2021.
For more of his campaign announcement, visit https://damonkrane.wordpress.com/.
