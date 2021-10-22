The Nelsonville City Council vice president has allegedly been removed from the city’s Police and Fire Committee and Mayor’s Court after directing profanity at firefighters during a public city meeting last month.
In a recording of the Sept. 13 Nelsonville City Council meeting, City Council Vice President Dan Sherman can be heard saying “piece of sh--” in apparent reference to Fire Chief Harry Barber and Senior Firefighter Drake Chilcote. The incident prompted calls for Sherman’s resignation, as the Messenger reported.
City Council President Tony Dunfee, who sets city council committees and oversees Mayor’s Court, said he made the decision to remove Sherman from both bodies as a result of the incident.
Dunfee said he removed Sherman from the Police and Fire Committee in response to concerns voiced by fire department employees.
“All committee members need to be unbiased,” Dunfee said. “And there was a concern raised by an employee — actually two employees — so I thought it prudent to [ensure] there is no perceived bias in terms of voting against stuff related to that department.”
Dunfee also said he believed it was inappropriate for Sherman to continue his role on Mayor’s Court.
”You can’t have someone sitting over top and judging other people when you do something like that in public,” Dunfee said. “It just sets a bad precedent.”
Sherman denied that he was removed from either Mayor’s Court or the Nelsonville Police and Fire Committee.
“I didn’t go to a meeting one time, but I’m not removed,” Sherman said.
Dunfee, however, said City Council Member Justin Booth will replace Sherman on the Police and Fire Committee. Booth said this is accurate, and that he assumes his replacement of Sherman on the Police and Fire Committee will be permanent.
Barber said he thought Sherman’s alleged removals from the Police and Fire Committee and the Mayor’s Court were appropriate in light of the Sept. 13 incident.
“As department heads, we have to conduct ourselves professionally and with honor and dignity, and I expect nothing less than that from members of council,” Barber said. “If we have a council member that’s making comments like that publicly against myself or my firefighters, how could that not impact his decision making towards my department?”
Barber said tension between Sherman and members of the fire department began due to a dispute related to Little League Baseball.
“Dan was happy to be one of the coaches, and he just happened to be coaching the fire department’s sponsored baseball team,” Barber said. “He wasn’t able to be at a specific event, and it upset some people in the community. It was an event the coaches were supposed to be at.”
Dunfee said his intention is to help Nelsonville move forward as a city.
“The City of Nelsonville is going forward and Dan is a part of that, but sometimes we have to step back and look at things not from a personal standpoint, but from a business standpoint,” Dunfee said. “We’re doing what’s best for the City of Nelsonville.”
