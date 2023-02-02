DART volunteer information Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DART volunteer information To volunteer for Disaster Animal Response Team, contact Athens County Emergency Management Agency via direct message on its Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/athens.ema, email acema@athensoh.org , go to the websiteco.athensoh.org/departments/emergency_management_agency/index.phpor call Deputy Director Melody Barnhart at 740-592-3219.To volunteer for Disaster Animal Response Team, contact Athens County Emergency Management Agency via direct message on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/athens.ema , email acema@athensoh.org , go to the website co.athensoh.org/departments/emergency_management_agency/index.php or call Deputy Director Melody Barnhart at 740-592-3219. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet E-mail Media And Communication × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jackson County deputy shoots, kills man Athens County real estate transfers, Dec. 19-30 Galway hired to serve as temporary Nelsonville city manager Governor announces state support to demolish nearly 600 buildings including old county jail Nelsonville-York clinches TVC title with comeback OT victory over River Valley Trending Recipes
