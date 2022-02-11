Chiefs fan and Kansas City resident Clayton Funk was disappointed by the turn in the AFC Championship game — but his optimistic halftime purchase of Super Bowl tickets did not go to waste.
After the Cincinnati Bengals proved victorious, Funk donated the three front-row, end-zone tickets — along with passes to the “Champions Pre-Party,” a three night hotel stay, and transportation — to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, according to a press release from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.
FAO, which operates the fund to benefit the Athens County Food Pantry, announced the tickets on Wednesday. The tickets sold by Friday afternoon.
All money raised will combat food insecurity in southeast Ohio.
“My decision to buy tickets at halftime looked like a good decision at the time, until it wasn’t,” Funk said in a statement. “While I wish the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl once again, I’m excited to offer my support to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.”
The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund has already raised a whopping $1.5 million to benefit the food pantry and promote food security in Athens County and southeast Ohio.
The vast majority of donations were small dollar gifts inspired by Joe Burrow’s commitment to combating food insecurity in his hometown.
