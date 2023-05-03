Athens County Auditor Jill Davidson claimed the Board of Commissioners put her in an "impossible position," when a resident came to the board seeking a refund of lodging taxes that she claimed should have been filed with the City of Athens.
The board met Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
Liz Maule owns a bed and breakfast at 118 E. State St., Athens. Airbnb, the only booking agency she uses, pays Athens County lodging taxes by charging customers a 3% lodging tax when they book her property. The online booking company does not pay city lodging taxes.
According to the Airbnb website, those who book listings in Athens County pay a lodging tax equal to 3% of the listing price "including any cleaning fees, for reservations 29 nights or shorter."
When her business partner tried to pay city lodging taxes, city staff directed him to the county auditor's office, where he paid approximately $530, Maule said.
Maule said they asked the auditor's office for a refund but were told by Davidson her office has no way of knowing what part of the Airbnb tax payment was for their business. Airbnb pays a monthly lump sum that isn't itemized, Davidson said.
Maule said, and Davidson later confirmed, that the auditor's office consulted with Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn. He said it wasn't a legal issue, but rather a bookkeeping issue.
"(Davidson) said, 'I'm sorry, I have no way of getting your money back. You should talk to the commissioners,'" Maule said. "And I don't know if that's (the commissioners') job, but I'm just here to say, 'Can we get our money back?'"
The commissioners urged Maule to file a mandamus action through the court system to get her refund.
When asked whether she contacted Airbnb to help remedy the situation, Maule said they could not provide any breakdown of who has paid in the county.
"I have proof and documentation of what we paid you, but Jill said that wasn't enough. She says that's not proof of all the dates that the place was rented out and what we owed and what (Airbnb) paid," she said.
Adkins noted the auditor's office shouldn't have accepted Maule's check.
"It shouldn't have been accepted, really," Adkins said. "(The county auditor's office) should have said, 'I think you're in the wrong place. We get your money from Airbnb directly.'"
Davidson, who was not in the meeting previously, came to the conference room, sat in the audience area and defended her office.
She noted that the auditor's office has no idea which properties are registered with Airbnb. The company doesn't itemize its checks, so the auditor's office doesn't know which properties are paying lodging taxes.
"So if you come to my office and want to pay your lodging tax, I'm going to take it every day of the week," Davidson said. "I have no idea what you have paid."
She noted that the commissioners put her in a bad spot when they negotiated the Airbnb contract.
"I've asked (commissioners) many times when you guys negotiated the Airbnb contract, and I said, 'I need individual returns.' I don't get them. So I have no way of knowing who paid and who didn't," Davidson said.
The county's Airbnb agreement notes, "Airbnb agrees reasonably to report aggregate information on the tax return form prescribed by the Taxing Jurisdiction, including the aggregate of gross receipts, exemptions and adjustments, and taxable receipts of all taxes that are subject to the provisions of the agreement."
The company also is willing to provide a taxing jurisdiction (in this case, the county) with copies of documentation related to registered hosts, upon the jurisdiction's request and no more than once per consecutive 12-month period, according to the contract.
Davidson said she previously talked with Blackburn and the commissioners about Maule's problem. "I don't have any guidance at all as to what to do with this."
Eliason reiterated that the court system is the best way to solve the issue. He also noted that commissioners can't force the auditor to pay something.
"Again, I think this board probably has the ability," Davidson said of forcing her office to pay something. "If you guys say write them a check, I'll write them a check. But I don't have the ability to do that."
When asked why she thought the commissioners had the authority to make the auditor's office write a check, Davidson noted that the lodging tax for Athens County is put squarely under the Board of County Commissioners.
"The only reason I collect it is you put in a resolution that it's my responsibility. ... If you make a motion for me to write her a check, I'll write her a check," Davidson said. "But again, I have no way to verify to prove that Airbnb payed me on (Maule's) behalf, which has put me in an impossible position."
Davidson noted that in Ohio, some county commissioners' offices collect the tax, and there are other situations where someone else does it.
According to Ohio Revised Code, a board of county commissioners may adopt a lodging tax and "will establish all regulations necessary to administer and allocate the tax." It does not explicitly state the commissioners have to collect the tax.
The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on May 9 in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
