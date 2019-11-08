The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities has voted to extend its superintendent’s contract through another two years.
Kevin Davis, who as superintendent leads the Beacon School in Athens, is now under contract through 2024. He has been superintendent since 2015 and prior to the extension was contracted to serve through 2022.
An ACBDD news release announcing the contract extension states Davis has nearly 30 years of experience in the field of developmental disabilities.
“We are extending his contract by two years as a way of expressing our appreciation for his stellar work and exceptional performance,” said Board President Margaret Demko in the release.
The past year or two has been a time of change for ACBDD, with the closure of the ATCO sheltered workshop in 2018 due to a federal mandate. It had provided work training to those with disabilities, though ACBDD has several other programs in place that individuals have been transitioned into.
PersonnelPlus and Step Into Work are among the programs helping those of all ages with disabilities find work opportunities throughout Athens County.
There have been a few other additions, such as the first-ever Athens Connects events in May and the Integrate Athens office, which opened on Lavelle Road.
The board also recognizes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month each March.
Davis specifically was named the “2017 Outstanding Champion for Children” by Athens County Children Services, and a “Hometown Hero” by the local Red Cross chapter in 2018. The ACBDD news release notes his involvement with creating a summer camp for children with disabilities; overseeing the renovation of Beacon School’s playground; and organizing the first-ever disabilities awareness march in Ohio.
He’s fundraised or participated in various local activities, including the Athens County Community Singers, Team Heart and Sole, the Reason for Freezin’ (polar plunge) and is set to box County Commissioner Chris Chmiel at the Boxing for Books fundraiser in Jacksonville on Sunday.
“Kevin has set a high bar for himself and his staff at the ACBDD,” said Jason Jolley, ACBDD vice president. “Over the years, he’s managed to not just maintain that bar but also exceed our expectations. For that we are grateful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.