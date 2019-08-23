MILLFIELD — One woman is dead and another injured by what authorities suspect was carbon monoxide poisoning.
Athens County sheriff’s deputies and Athens County EMS responded to a camper Thursday morning at 15990 Millfield Road, Millfield, and found a strong odor of fumes coming from the camper. They had been summoned by a neighbor.
The Athens County Emergency Medical Services personnel entered the camper and removed one woman, then donned self-contained breathing apparatus provided by the Chauncey-Dover Volunteer Fire Department and checked the other woman in the trailer, who was found to be dead.
The injured woman was taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, but the sheriff’s office had not received a report on her condition as of mid-afternoon Thursday.
Sheriff Rodney Smith said the names of the two women were not being made public because family members had not been notified.
Smith said there was concern the fumes might be coming from a meth lab, so detectives from the Major Crimes Unit went into the trailer with protective gear, but there was no meth lab. The air was tested and an “extremely high” level of carbon monoxide was found, Smith said.
Two gasoline-powered generators were being used near the trailer to provide power to the camper where the two women were living, and the generators are believed to be the source of the carbon monoxide, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The camper was aired out so the scene could be processed and the body removed.
The body has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
“There were no visible signs of trauma or violence associated with the deceased,” Smith said.
The investigation is ongoing.
