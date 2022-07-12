This is the fifth in a series of articles on natural burial. We are grateful to the author, Dr. Amy White, for sharing her wisdom. Dr. White is a philosophy professor at Ohio University.
In Rome, surrounded by luxury boutiques in Via Vento, sits a church that is unassuming from the outside.
The church, Santa Maria della Concezione dei Cappuccini, hides a macabre attraction. Within the church there is an ossuary, constructed by Capuchin friars, that contains thousands of bones and preserved corpses arranged in themed rooms with great artistic aptitude.
Despite the shocking display, perhaps, the most haunting aspect of a visit to the crypt isn’t the bones. What tends to linger with guests is the inscription on a wall in Latin, as well as five other languages, that reads, “What you are now we used to be; what we are now you will be.” This message reminds those that enter the crypt to consider the impermanence of life, a memento mori to focus us on the importance of the time we have.
The understanding that contemplating our impermanent nature can help direct our lives is not unique to the Capuchin tradition. Plato, using his protagonist Socrates, argued that by thinking about death and practicing death, philosophers can free themselves of fears associated with death and become better prepared for the inevitability that faces us all (Phaedo 67e).
Apart from Western culture, a meditation on death, Maranasati Meditation, is one of the oldest Buddhist traditions. A key goal of the meditation is to shine light on the importance of the moment and allow us to embrace our lives more fully.
Despite Plato’s urgings to truly think about death, the United States has fostered a society that can only be described as death adverse. We rarely discuss death and, when we do, it’s often in hushed euphemisms. We say that someone has “passed away” rather than even invoke the dreaded D word. Talking about death is also, quite often, a ticket to being labeled “morbid” or “depressing.” Discussion centered on the fear of being buried alive or wondering if our pets will eat us if our bodies are not found in an expedited fashion, are taboo topics at dinner parties.
In our culture we push death to the side for as long as possible. This sterilized death environment is unfortunate as it can leave us terribly unprepared when Charon decides to ferry across those we love, or we find that we are approaching our own demise.
Thankfully, there is a movement afloat to turn away from death aversion and embrace death as a natural and inevitable part of our being: death positivity. From this movement has sprung the idea that we should talk openly about death. Given that we will all face death, it should not be kept in the shadows.
Shining light on death and talking openly about this universal end can, as Plato urged, help us both die and live well. To facilitate this open exchange, death cafés have been held across the United States, and in a variety of other countries. Death cafés are safe and open spaces where participants sip on beverages, eat snacks, and talk openly about death. According to deathcafe.com, the purpose of a death café is “to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their finite lives.” Death cafés help us follow the ancient advice of Plato.
While there are historical references to people gathering for the purpose of discussing death, the idea behind a modern death café is usually attributed to sociologist and anthropologist Dr. Bernard Crettaz. Crettaz held what he called a café’ mortel in 2004. In 2011, death cafés started to emerge in the UK inspired by Crettaz.
At present, death cafés have been held in 75 countries (deathcafe.com). Death cafés are usually conducted in person; however, starting in 2020, many virtual cafés arose using video conferencing technology. Each death café is completely unique and there is no specific agenda. Participants are free to discuss their fears, practical concerns, and other questions and observations surrounding death. Participation is usually quite diverse and there is an opportunity to learn from and with one another.
While potential discussion questions can be provided to break the ice, each café takes a unique path according to the needs and wants of the participants. Sometimes there is laughter, occasionally there are tears, and there is always a respectful and confidential space to discuss.
Death cafés are always held on a non-profit basis, and the inability to donate is never an obstacle to participation; all are welcome. Snacks and drinks are provided, and participants are free to share as much, or as little as they wish.
If you are interested in participating in a death café, and live in Southeastern Ohio, you are in luck. Thus far, the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group has hosted two death cafés in Athens.
