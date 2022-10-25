This is the ninth article in the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group’s (SONBWG’s) series of articles on natural burial. Donna Baker is a death doula in Columbus and founder of Columbus Community Deathcare. We thank her for allowing us to reprint these words of wisdom from an article on her website, www/columbuscommunitydeathcare.com, and we thank her for sharing her expertise with us over the years.
Life and death happen in an infinite cycle. Every beginning has an ending and every ending is a kind of beginning. How are you with beginnings? With endings?
There’s also a small something in between; a sacred and sometimes sticky middle ground. A type of bridge, a transitional passage. How are you with transitions?
Death doulas (sometimes referred to as end-of-life doulas) are skilled in managing the transition. We are trained to guide folks through this passage; a kind of sherpa or docent to the dying. We understand and appreciate the stickiness. We help others get unstuck.
Just as birth doulas assist in the birthing process, death doulas assist with dying, and birthing and dying at home are not new concepts. Until the 20th century, birth and death were home-centered. Mothers were encouraged to trust their bodies and relied on their community for support. Folks died at home not because hospitals weren’t available or accessible, but because death wasn’t considered a medical event.
Once our life cycle moved from home to hospital, technological demands and institutional policies took precedence. Mothers had strict orders to follow physicians’ instructions (some we now understand didn’t make good sense) and fathers were banned from delivery rooms. Family members who were dying were hooked up to machines so that every breath, every beat, could be monitored. Information was sent out to the waiting room in sound bites. Birth and death became seen as potentially dangerous and inherently traumatic.
But the tide is turning and as a culture we are reclaiming death and birth as natural, even sacred, events. Women have redefined birthing by giving birth at home, and death doulas are redefining death by embracing it as a human event, not a medical event. I believe it will be women, sisters in our community, who change the way we view the life cycle, not physicians and thought leaders. And death doulas are spearheading this revolution.
We recognize death as a natural and important part of life. We acknowledge our cultural desire to slow down and stay close and take care of our dying at home. When death is understood as part of life and not separate from it, dying becomes less frightening, less traumatic and less expensive.
Death doulas are common in Europe, the UK, and Australia. In these places, doulas have staff positions in hospices and assisted living facilities to assist busy nurses, physicians, social workers, and clergy. Over the last 2 years, death doulas have become increasingly popular in the U.S.; specifically, on the coasts and in the Pacific Northwest. But in other areas, like the Midwest for example, where I’m from, we are lagging a bit behind and there are lots of questions about this work. Here are a few of those questions and some answers:
At What Point Do I Hire a Doula?
Doulas are available through all stages of the end-of-life process, from notice of terminal diagnosis through active dying and death. Once you reach a point in your disease where nothing more can be done for a terminal illness, or you decide to forego additional curative treatments, death doulas offer a comprehensive approach to give you the best life possible from that point forward.
Most doulas offer a one-hour free consultation and will use this time to assess the needs and wishes of the dying person and their loved ones. If they are a good fit, together they will decide how best to move forward and when services will commence.
How Will A Doula Help Us?
Hiring a doula is helpful in many ways. We provide practical, personalized, non-medical support and fill in the gaps of end-of-life care by collaborating with hospice either at-home or in-facility. We emphasize the emotional and spiritual aspects of death by honoring the experience that the dying person and their family are going through. We facilitate conversations to help family members open their hearts and speak freely to each other.
Who Hires The Doula — the Patient Or The Caregiver?
End-of-life doulas are hired by the dying person, their family members or friends, social workers, therapists, or anyone who recognizes that “dying well” takes a community. Death doulas are hired for a myriad of reasons. Some families hire doulas because caring for their dying loved one is too much to handle emotionally and they feel they would benefit from a neutral third-party. This is often the case when family members are estranged.
Some folks hire doulas because they live far away from their dying family member and are unable to be physically present. Others hire doulas as a supplement to their already capable support system for respite care and sometimes the dying patient hires the doula to alleviate or minimize involving loved ones in their end-of-life care.
For information on natural burials and related topics, visit our Facebook Page, Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group. Our working group members are StarMary Castro, Cheryl Cesta, Wenda Sheard, and Natalie Wilson. They may be reached via their Facebook page, or by emailing Cheryl at cherylcesta@gmail.com.
