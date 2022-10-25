This is the ninth article in the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group’s (SONBWG’s) series of articles on natural burial. Donna Baker is a death doula in Columbus and founder of Columbus Community Deathcare. We thank her for allowing us to reprint these words of wisdom from an article on her website, www/columbuscommunitydeathcare.com, and we thank her for sharing her expertise with us over the years.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.