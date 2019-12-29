In recent weeks, feathers have been ruffled between the Athens City School Board and the Athens Area Birders over the protection over a local urban bird species, the Chimney Swift.
The Chimney Swift is a migratory bird which lives in North America during its migratory and breeding seasons in fall and spring. Swifts are legally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, but populations have been decreasing at a rate of 2.5 percent each year for the last five decades.
The Athens Area Birders, a local bird watching and interest group, originally posted an online petition regarding the issue and sent a letter to the Athens City School Board and Superintendent Tom Gibbs after finding out that the chimney at the former East Elementary school grounds would be destroyed. The Birders stated that this particular chimney has been a popular nesting site for Swifts in the past, and the destruction of the chimney could impact the Swift population that will be returning to Athens in the spring.
In their initial letter, the Birders proposed Gibbs and the school board enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to either maintain the East Elementary chimney or to build a similar sized replacement structure on the school guards. The Birders additionally wanted the school district to remove the cap on the Athens Middle School chimney so it could be used by Swifts, and to dedicate school district resources to continuing to preserve Swift habitats.
But in a letter sent to the Birders last week, Gibbs stated that after the destruction of part of the East Elementary chimney, there was “little to no evidence of bird activity in the chimney . . . no obvious nests, feathers, or bird feces.”
Gibbs additionally received an email from Patrick McGarry at the Athens County Health Department, in which McGarry expressed concern over the presence of Chimney Swifts on school property. This was namely due to possible disease transmission through the presence of bird droppings in the chimneys.
Gibbs ultimately gave the direction to demolish the remainder of the East Elementary chimney after noticing structural concerns. He additionally stated they would not uncap the chimney at the middle school due to both health concerns and continued water infiltration issues in the building.
Stefan Gleissberg, a founding member of the Athens Area Birders, said that in addition to the letter and petition, the Birders met with Gibbs and other members of the school board a few months ago. At the time, Gleissberg said that Gibbs and the board seemed to be willing to work with the Birders in the future. This only made Gleissberg and the other Birders more confused with Gibbs’ recent response.
“He sounds like he made an attempt to get out of that commitment he had voiced back then,” Gleissberg said.
Aimee Delach, Senior Policy Analyst for Defenders of Wildlife, replied to Gibbs on Wednesday, stating her reaction to Gibbs’ statement. Delach stated that she and several other area birders have observed Swifts using the East Elementary chimney during their spring and autumn migrations, despite Gibbs’ skepticism that the birds were using the space.
Delach’s husband Robert posted a video to YouTube of Swifts entering the East Elementary Chimney last year.
Delach additionally stated that the cleanliness of the East Elementary suggested that there was no health risk in other chimneys on school properties, including the middle school. She requested that the Health Department share any evidence they had of Chimney Swifts causing adverse public health outcomes with the Birders.
“I am unaware of a single instance of human health risk resulting from Swifts roosting in chimneys, or even from nesting,” Delach said. “It is imperative that the Health Department make decisions based on scientific evidence rather than conjecture.”
While plans between the Birders and the school distract remain up in the air, this has not stopped the Birders from starting to look to the future. Gleissberg wants to make concrete plans to build artificial Swift towers to replace those destroyed on school grounds. He is also interested in using the towers as an educational opportunity for local students by putting cameras in the towers to observe the birds.
Most of all, he wants the community to have greater awareness to not only these birds, but Athens’ overall impact on the environment.
“Whatever we do as humans in our community, we should see how it affects native wildlife and try to see if we can tweak whatever we do to accommodate our wildlife,” Gleissberg said. “Chimney Swifts are just another example of that.”
