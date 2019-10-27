Debi Bowman can hardly believe her luck.
The Athens High School graduate has seen her class ring get lost to the bottom of Dow Lake, stolen from her home and eventually discovered on a park bench hundreds of miles from home.
Now it’s back in her possession once again, and the incredible journey of how it returned home is quite the story.
Yesteryear...
Bowman looks back fondly on her high school years. Then Debi Wakefield, she graduated from AHS in 1976. Back then, she said, it was common practice for grads to exchange class rings with their sweethearts.
Her sweetheart at the time was a bit clumsy, though.
“My boyfriend lost my class ring in Dow lake, and my mother said he had to buy me a new one,” Bowman recalled.
Bowman married in 1982 and the couple moved to Texas. She brought the replacement ring with her, but shortly after moving in the ring was stolen in a home burglary.
She didn’t bother replacing the ring a second time, believing that it was gone forever. The ring remained lost for the next 36 years, but then came what Bowman said can only be described as “a miracle.”
“Lo and behold, 36 years later, this guy and his wife found my ring at a park in Arkansas,” Bowman said. “It was just lying on the ground by a park bench. Lord only knows how it got there.”
That man was Mike Etris, who then set about searching for the ring’s owner. His only information to work with was the initials of DJW engraved upon it, the pale green stone and white gold band and the fact that the ring was issued to an “Athens High School” with no mention of a state.
There are many locations named Athens across the United States, Etris learned, which added a layer of difficulty to the search.
Etris first tried reaching out to groups in Athens, Texas. After about a month, he was directed to try Athens, Ohio.
Etris reached out to a local graduate, who then shared the story to a Facebook page for Bulldog alumni with the Class of 1974.
Memories run deep. Several immediately identified Debi Wakefield as the potential owner. Ann Wellington Addington, a 1974 Athens graduate, shared the post publicly and soon Bowman was notified.
“I had just got home from traveling and was at the grocery store when my phone just blew up,” Bowman said. “I was shaking.”
Bowman connected with Etris, and the two concluded that the ring likely belonged to her.
“My first through was I don’t know this person from Adam,” she said. “But, I had a business in Dallas still, so I asked that he send the ring there.”
Once she saw it in person, there was no doubt about it. The ring was in fair shape, too, with just one defect above the Bulldog engraving.
Bowman has since had the ring resized to allow her to continue wearing it, and plans to pass it on to future generations of her family.
“The lord has really blessed me with some crazy stories,” Bowman said. “I can’t thank this man enough.”
Bowman said Etris would not accept any payment in return, and was just glad to have found the rightful owner.
“He’s just a godsend,” Bowman said. “Him and his wife just wanted to do the right thing.”
