LOGAN — Two deceased pit bulls were found in a North Spring Street apartment last week, the Logan Police Department and Hocking County Dog Warden report.
The female and male dogs were found in separate metal crates. Logan Police Captain Ryan Gabriel said that it appeared both died from dehydration, and both animals showed no signs of physical abuse. A cat was also found in the apartment but appeared to be healthy.
At the time they were found, the dogs had been deceased for about a week. The owner of the dogs was Brandon Smith, 25.
There are no charges filed against Smith by the Logan Police, which gave the case to Dog Warden David Wright to investigate. Wright has since filed charges.
Wright said that he had interviewed Smith about the dogs treatment, and was told the dogs spend about eight hours a day in their crates during the day and night.
Smith also told the warden he did not normally keep food and water in the crates for them and that when he was working a lot, he would sometimes feed them once every other day. Smith’s reason for not properly disposing of the canines was that everything around his apartment is concrete, leaving him no place to bury them.
Wright submitted charges of two counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a first-degree felony; two counts of disposal of dead animals, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and two counts for failure to register a canine, which impose fees on the defendant.
A first-degree felony is punishable by three to 11 years in prison and a $20,000 maximum fine. A misdemeanor of the fourth degree is punishable by no more than 30 days in jail.
Gabriel said this was the most severe case of animal abuse the department has seen this year. He added that Smith may be prevented from owning a pet for an extended period of time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.