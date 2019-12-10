Ohio’s white-tailed deer-gun hunting week has ended with almost 63,500 deer taken, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. This is nearly 3,000 more deer than in 2018.
The Ohio Division of Wildlife deer program administrator, Mike Tonkovich, credited the warmer, clear weather with the increased deer harvest.
“The fall weather has been the most hunter-friendly we’ve seen in a long time, and this year’s harvest is certainly proof of that,” Tonkovich said in a press release. “The deer harvest is a direct result of our ongoing efforts to align Ohio’s wild deer herd with the interests of the majority of Ohio’s farmers and hunters. This has been and will continue to be the backbone of Ohio’s deer program.”
Most of the top grossing counties during the weeklong deer-gun season were north of Athens County, including Coshocton, Tuscarawas and Muskingham Counties. However, Washington County was named the 10th highest grossing county, with 1,464 tags counted.
Ohio is a popular destination of out-of-state hunters, with more than 34,000 nonresident Ohio hunting licenses issued to date in 2019.
ODNR’s Division of Wildlife reported that through Dec. 1, 76,822 deer were taken by Ohio archery hunters. Plus, Ohio’s youth hunters checked 6,234 white-tailed deer during the 2019 two-day youth gun season, Nov. 23-24.
The next opportunity for deer-gun hunting will be a Dec. 21-22. Deer-muzzleloader season is Jan. 4-7, 2020. Deer-archery season is still open, now through Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Find complete details in the 2019-2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov. For summaries of past deer seasons, visit wildohio.gov/deerharvest.
