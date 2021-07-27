The Delta Pi chapter of Sigma Chi has been suspended from Ohio University's campus for four years following an internal investigation by the university.
This announcement came less than 24 hours after a publicized meeting between Governor Mike DeWine and various university presidents aimed at taking a firm zero-tolerance stance on hazing at Ohio public universities.
The organization took responsibility for multiple violations that included Possessing/Providing False and Misleading Information and Hazing. The first violation stemmed from providing false information to university officials or law enforcement officers. Two hazing violations for brutality of a physical nature and coerced activities were further cause for the suspension.
Per Ohio University policy, brutality of a physical nature includes but is not limited to paddling, whipping, beating, branding, forced calisthenics, or exposure to the elements. Coerced activities are listed to include violation of local, state, or federal laws, violation of university policies, rules, or regulations, and personal servitude.
This is not the first time the chapter has faced suspension. In 2003, the AthensNEWS reported that Sigma Chi was suspended for five years after throwing a raucous drinking party at the old Athens Recreation Center, causing $1,000 worth of damage.
After appealing their case to then President Robert Glidden, the suspension term was reduced to three years.
The fraternity later faced foreclosure after failing to make payments on a $300,000 bank loan, according to previous AthensNEWS reporting.
The fraternity will be required to apply for reinstatement per Ohio University guidelines and will be eligible to apply in 2025. According to principles outlined in the zero-tolerance policy, if any students are found criminally responsible for hazing, they will be automatically dismissed from the school and banned from attending any public Ohio university.
"Ohio University is committed to a safe and respectful campus environment that aligns with our institutional values of citizenship, civility, character, community, and commitment," a release from the school stated. "We strive to provide an atmosphere on campus that promotes social and ethical responsibility and we take a thoughtful but active approach when faced with issues that impact student safety and wellbeing."
