NEW LEXINGTON — Over the past year, the goal of Hocking College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic has been to become more community-centered.
Located at 5454 OH-37, on the Perry County Campus in New Lexington, the clinic, is under the leadership of Dental Hygiene Program Manager, Misti Malfe. Students there have been encouraged by her to use the skills they’ve acquired to give back to the local community.
One way they’ve been accomplishing this is by working with local day care and head start organizations to teach children how to take better care of their teeth.
Recently, the clinic took the first steps in establishing a relationship with the New Lexington Head Start Center located at 228 Jefferson Street.
Center coordinator, Ashley Howard shared, “In March so many of our students really needed to visit a dentist. So we got their parents to sign permission slips and then we took them to the clinic to have their teeth cleaned and examined.”
She described the experience as “wonderful.” Howard added that, “the students there were so good and patient with the kids. Besides getting their teeth cleaned and learning how to brush them properly, the kids got to try on safety glasses and work the dental suction hose.”
Howard noted, “What the kids enjoyed the most was the way the dental students let them get involved and be a part of this experience.”
Overall, this field trip was so successful that the center is in the process of making plans to make a return visit to the clinic in the near future.
Malfe elaborated that “ First, working with head start programs gives the students experience working with kids — which they’ll need once they graduate.” She continued to say, “Secondly, by having the students teach kids how to take care of their teeth they’ll hopefully prevent them from experiencing health issues later in life.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, some of the health issues that can be directly related to oral hygiene include cardiovascular disease, pregnancy and birth problems, pneumonia and early onset Alzheimer’s Disease.
In the future, Malfe would like her students to get more involved with working with local senior citizens. She stated, “I’m sure there are plenty of seniors in the area who really need the services we provide. Our hope is that we keep getting the word out there about the clinic — and how these services are free to seniors -that they’ll come and check us out.”
The HC Dental Hygiene Clinic has state-of-the-art equipment and is staffed by both dental hygiene students, faculty members and a supervising dentist. The services they offer the general public include an exam, x-rays and a dental cleaning. The reduced fees for these services are as follows:
* $10 for children 13 and younger
* $20 for adults
* Services are free to seniors age 65 and up and veterans
* $5 for single sealants
* $5 for custom sports guards or custom trays
Founded in 2019, Hocking College’s Dental Hygiene program is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA).
This program provides students with training in general education, biomedical sciences, dental sciences and dental hygiene sciences. In two years students can graduate with an Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene degree.
Currently, two classes of students have graduated from the program. Malfe noted that the program has become so successful that she’s received 75 student applications to fill 20 spots for the 2023 term.
Malfe explained that if students who apply to the dental hygiene program don’t get in the first time they can always reapply. In addition, she explained that she’s willing to work with prospective students to help them discover their strengths and weakness and help them determine what areas they need to improve in before they apply.
Anyone considering enrolling in Hocking College’s Dental Hygiene Program can contact Program Manager, Misti Malfe, at 740-753-6326.
To find out more about Hocking College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic in New Lexington visit https://dentalclinic.hocking.edu.
