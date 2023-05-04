MARIETTA — The following projects are anticipated to affect highways in Athens County, according to Ohio Department of Transportation, District 10. Outlined work is weather permitting. Click on each route to see its location at OHGO.com.
U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange
A major rehabilitation project is taking place at the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange, in Athens. The pavement is being removed and replaced with full depth asphalt pavement. Also, a roundabout is being constructed at Stimson Avenue. Guardrail, drainage and lighting improvements are planned.
The ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50/U.S. 33 westbound is closed. The ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50 eastbound is also closed. ODOT's detour is Stimson Avenue to Rock Riffle Road to U.S. 33 east toward Pomeroy to the Richland Avenue exit to U.S. 33 west.
One lane is closed at Stimson Avenue/Rock Riffle Road. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals.
The U.S. 33 eastbound to U.S. 50/U.S. 32 eastbound ramp (Exits 197 A-B) is closed. ODOT's detour: Continue on U.S. 33 eastbound through project location, past the ramp closure. Take the U.S. 33 eastbound exit at the interchange of U.S. 33 and U.S. 50. Take the Richland Avenue exit from U.S. 33 eastbound. Turn left onto Richland Avenue and immediately turn left onto the U.S. 33 westbound entrance ramp. Merge with U.S. 50 eastbound and continue on U.S. 50 eastbound beyond project locations.
Overall project estimated completion: Oct. 1
Other ODOT projects:
- U.S. 50 Sign Upgrades — A sign upgrade project is taking place on U.S. 50, between Harmony Road (County Road 24) and Della Drive (County Road 52.) Lane closures are in place where work is occurring. Estimated completion: Oct. 1
- U.S. 50 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place between Della Drive and River Road and between Vanderhoof Road and State Route 144. One lane is closed in both directions.
- Ramp closure — The State Route 7 north ramp to U.S. 50 west will be closed from May 8-July 15. ODOT's detour is State Route 144 to State Route 329 to U.S. 50. Estimated completion: Nov. 1 State Route 13/State Route 329 resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place at the following locations. Traffic in being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: June 2:
- State Route 13 from State Route 550 to the Perry County line
- State Route 329 from State Route 13 to Shell Hill
- State Route 78 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place on State Route 78, between Township Road 675 and the Morgan County line. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: Aug. 15
- State Route 143/State Route 681 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project begins on May 15 at the following locations. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: Aug. 1:
- State Route 143 (all)
- State Route 681 from U.S. 50 to the Meigs County line
- U.S. 33 resurfacing — A resurfacing project begins on May 22 on U.S. 33, between Elm Rock Road (Township Road 36) and State Route 550. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: Sept. 1
- SR 329 landslide — A landslide repair project begins on June 5 on State Route 329 between U.S. 50 and New England Road. One lane will be closed. Temporary traffic signals will be in place. Estimated completion: Oct. 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.