For weeks or longer, those who tried to ascend or descend the Depot Street stairs in Athens have been greeted by a ‘Stairs Closed’ sign.
That sign’s not up because the stairs need some minor repairs — it’s up because the city plans to tear them down and build a new staircase through the woods.
The Depot Street stairs connect the lower part of Union Street by Cat’s Corner to the top of W. Washington Street serves as a valuable short-cut for those seeking to get around town.
Jessica Adine, assistant Athens city engineer, told The Athens Messenger that the stairs were closed indefinitely because they were becoming hazardous.
“We wanted to make sure people weren’t walking on stairs that were not suitable,” Adine said.
Indeed, a missing plank is visible from the top of the stairs, and the condition of the wood is questionable. The city wants to fix the stairs, she said, but have been experiencing setbacks in the quoting process.
“People have either not been willing to quote the work due to the volatility of the price of lumber,” Adine said.
The city has been seeking quotes on the project since January 2021, Adine said.
The price of lumber has recently skyrocketed in 2021. In May, lumber futures on stock exchanges reached an all time high of $1,711 per thousand board feet, but has since receded to 40% of its high-water mark, Markets Insider reported.
Lumber prices are now trading below $1,000 due to an increase in production flooding the lumber markets.
The other problem delaying any project for the stairs is that the bids that have been received were ruled ineligible due to the contractors not being in compliance with city labor guidelines, Adine said.
Adine said the city was considering the possibility of concrete stairs, but said that was unlikely since the cost would be “restrictively expensive.”
Regardless of the status of bids, Adine asked residents to avoid using the unsafe staircase.
The reporter for The Athens Messenger has observed on multiple occasions, people disregarding the sign informing the stairs are closed, and simply bypass the warning.
“We ask that people not ignore the closed stair signs as we repair,” Adine.
The lumber shortage is affecting developers all across the nation, Markets Insider reported.
The president of the Hawaii Lumber Products Association told Honolulu’s KHON2 the shortage was causing serious delays on the island state.
Oregon’s KGW8 reported that wildfire victims in Marion County are struggling to rebuild their homes with insurance payouts due to elevated lumber prices.
Yahoo! News reported in June that “lumber looting” was growing in prominence and thieves were stealing lumber from home construction sites amid record inflation of the commodity.
