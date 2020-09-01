GUYSVILLE — A resident of Guysville has been arrested on an active warrant with numerous felony charges out of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
Scott A. Stepp, 35, of 17250 Mill School Road, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 17142 Mill School Road, Guysville. Surveillance conducted by Sheriff’s Deputies in the area showed Stepp entering the property on a motorcycle.
Two units approached the area from both sides of Mill School Road, and attempted contact. This initiated a short foot-chase, which resulted in Stepp’s apprehension by law enforcement.
He was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident, where he awaits a court date. Stepp’s active warrant charges are:
- Robbery, a felony of the second degree, stemming from an indictment filed on Dec. 2, 2019, for allegedly robbing the Guysville Marathon station with a handgun on or about Nov. 28, 2019.
- Having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree, for having aforementioned alleged handgun and for being a known drug dependent, in danger drug dependence or a chronic alcoholic.
- Trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, resulting from a case reviewed by the September 2019 Athens County Grand Jury, for allegedly preparing methamphetamine for sale.
- Receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree, stemming from the September 2019 Grand Jury term, for allegedly receiving a stolen 2004 blue Honda motorcycle owned by Gage B. Larkins.
An additional case has been filed in Athens County Municipal Court for criminal trespassing, a fourth degree misdemeanor, which was filed on May 27, 2020. A hearing was held Monday, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m. in the court of Judge Todd Grace.
