In recognition of National Women’s Health Month, the Athens Messenger would like to share the insights of a local physician regarding the steps area women can take to ensure their health.
Starting May 10, National Women’s Health Week officially kicked off a month- long observance dedicated to inspiring American women everywhere to start prioritizing their health, and becoming more aware of their healthcare options.
However, the financial and emotional after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have motivated many women who were once diligent about monitoring their health, to suddenly start ranking taking care of themselves at the very bottom of their personal priority lists.
In conjunction with the month’s observances, a 2020 survey commissioned by the Cleveland Clinic and Parade Magazine revealed that the pandemic had definitely impacted how much thought and effort Americans were devoting to their health.
Conducted by IPOS, this survey was given to a nationally representative sample of 1,000 American adults age 18 and older who were living in the United States.
These results stated that, even though healthcare providers had been going out of their way to make themselves available to their patients, women were 46 percent more likely than men to skip a routine doctor’s appointment.
So, what steps can women take to start reprioritizing their healthcare needs?
Senior Director of Clinical Affairs OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Lucy K Bucher, DO, has a few suggestions...
First, she recommends that women “return to their normal routine of getting health screenings.” In addition to getting a mammogram and pap smear, she stressed that more women need to start having a regular checkup with their primary care physician.
She elaborated that, “By taking these steps women can catch any health problems they may be facing in the early stages — before they could potentially become much more serious.”
Next, Bucher highly recommends that women who are expecting a child should make every effort — such as eating right, getting enough rest and having regular checkups — to insure that their pregnancy has a healthy outcome.
Also, she emphasized the importance of staying heart healthy. She added that, “Since women experience heart disease very differently than men, they need to have their heart rates monitored on a regular basis, and pay attention to the warning signs that indicate they could be experiencing some heart disease-related issues.”
According to www.mayoclinic.org, some of the top risk factors for heart disease in women include the following:
* Diabetes
* Emotional stress and depression
* Smoking
* Inactivity
* Menopause
* Pregnancy complications
* Family history of heart disease
Lastly, Bucher suggests that women start taking the part their mental health plays in maintaining their physical health more seriously.
She explained that “Women shouldn’t underestimate the toll the pandemic took on everyone’s mental health. So if they’re still feeling out of sorts-or experiencing any post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms directly related to the pandemic then they should find out what kinds of mental health resources are available to them and consider getting them help that they need.”
Bucher has been practicing medicine for eight years. She graduated from Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and did her residency at O’Bleness Hospital. Her specialties are obstetrics and gynecology.
To find out more about the services offered by OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital visit the following link:https://www.ohiohealth.com/locations/hospitals/obleness-hospital/our-healthcare-service.
