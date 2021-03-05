The Athens County Commissioners and the Athens City Mayor have officially declared March Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in the county and city. Both issued their own formal proclamations in recent public meetings and in a press release from the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD).
This marks the start of a month-long campaign to educate the public on the contributions individuals with disabilities bring to the community and awareness to the barriers many still face.
During a recent commissioners’ meeting, ACBDD Supt. Dr. Kevin Davis introduced this year's theme, “Healthy you. Healthy me. Healthy community.”
“We chose this theme to shine a spotlight on all the hard work that has been done to keep everyone safe during the pandemic,” Davis said.
William Peacock, a local advocate for individuals with disabilities, added that in light of the ongoing pandemic the events this year will be all virtual. Traditionally, the month is marked by l large in-person gatherings.
“We are doing this to keep everyone safe,” he said.
The virtual events, coordinated by Autumn Brown, Director of the ACBDD’s Integrate Athens, include a mix of pre-recorded videos and live virtual discussions. Below is a listing of the events and where to get additional information.
Virtual March on Court Street Video
In place of the festive march on Court Street, friends and colleagues of the ACBDD submitted photos of themselves holding up signs for a “virtual” march. Signs promoted inclusion or showcased diverse abilities. Every submission was then combined into one video, which can be viewed on the Integrate Athens Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/IntegrateAthens.
Virtual Lunch & Learn – Every Tuesday at noon
Each Tuesday in March at noon, the Advocacy Ambassadors will share a presentation or lead a discussion on different topics related to advocacy, rights and inclusion. These conversations are open to anyone. The Zoom link can be found on the ACBDD’s website (www.athenscbdd.org) or by visiting Integrate Athens on Facebook.
The Athens NEWS ACBDD Special Edition publishes on March 17
The A-NEWS ACBDD Special Edition, now in its 11th year, will be published on March 17. This is an excellent way for the ACBDD to educate the community about the various DD services and providers available in the county, and about the work being done to keep people healthy and safe during the pandemic.
Virtual Lecture Series with Noah Trembly
Noah Trembly, of Noah Trembly Enterprises, will provide two virtual presentations, both at 6:30 p.m. Lecture One, on March 10, will be about inclusion. Lecture Two, on March 24, will be about barriers he personally has faced. He is hopeful the lectures will inspire others to get involved with inclusion efforts in their own communities. The Zoom link can be found on the ACBDD’s website (www.athenscbdd.org) or by visiting Integrate Athens on Facebook.
For more information about the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, email Autumn Brown at abrown@athenscbdd.org.
