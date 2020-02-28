National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month kicked off at Beacon School on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a celebration of students, staff and local elected officials. The awareness month has been celebrated every year in March since 1987. This year’s theme is “Let’s Connect.”
“I think the theme is perfect this year because that’s what we need to do,” Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said. “We’re one community, let’s connect together to raise each other up.”
Patterson presented a Mayoral Proclamation to the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD).
“The campaign seeks to raise awareness about people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life, as well as awareness of the barriers that people with disabilities still sometimes face connecting with the communities where they live,” the proclamation read.
“Whereas policies must be developed, attitudes shaped, and opportunities offered that allow people with developmental disabilities to live as independently and productively as possible in our community,” the proclamation continued.
The proclamation Patterson read highlighted the partnership between the city and the ACBDD, as well as Beacon School. The ACBDD currently serves over 700 residents with developmental disabilities, along with the resident’s families.
“We recognize all citizens, and encourage all citizens to recognize and support opportunities to include full access to education, housing, employment and recreational opportunities,” Patterson read.
Patterson urged community members to celebrate the month and recognize the many contributions made by those with disabilities.
After Patterson finished reading the proclamation from the city, Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel got a laugh from the audience with his contribution.
“That was a lot, everything that Steve said, but for the county,” Chmiel said.
Representative Jay Edwards presented a commendation from the state.
“Let’s not forget about what the month is about and the month is about awareness,” Edwards said.
Edwards spoke highly of the work being done by the city and the county when it comes to disability awareness.
“We’re so fortunate to live in the county we live in and to have this facility (Beacon School), not everybody has this. Not everybody has a city like Athens, or has a county like Athens,” Edwards said.
Edwards also pointed out that while Athens has done a great job, there is always more to be done when it comes to inclusion.
“That’s really what this month is about, how do we bring awareness to the inclusion in our community, but also how do we raise awareness of some of the things we can do better – the barriers we still have?”
ACBDD will be hosting several events throughout March, including the March on Court Street on March 6, at 10 a.m. Line up begins at 9:45 a.m. at Baker University Center. The March will go up Court Street and end at the Courthouse with a brief presentation.
