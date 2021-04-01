Ohio University students who want a Coronavirus vaccine before heading home to their family may be in luck: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday the state would be launching a vaccination drive for college students ahead of early May, when most students will be leaving campus.
DeWine, during his press conference, said Ohio would launch vaccination drives on college campuses across the state, beginning next week, with an emphasis on getting Johnson & Johnson vaccines into the arms of students.
He said “virtually every school you can think of (in Ohio) will be involved in this program.”
In an email to OU students, President Duane Nellis said a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic for students will be opening up at Heritage Hall next week, the site of many vaccinations in the county.
"I want to thank Gov. DeWine for his leadership and our partners at ACCHD who have collaborated with us since the beginning of the pandemic to ensure students, faculty, staff and community members were safe and had the right resources available," Nellis said in an email.
The clinic will be operated by the Athens City-County Health Department, Nellis said.
ACCHD Administrator Jack Pepper told The Athens Messenger on Monday that the health department was preparing for this scenario.
“We have been planning with Ohio University for this scenario and should it happen (we) will be prepared to deliver the allocated vaccine to the specified populations,” Pepper said.
DeWine said the urgency to get young people vaccinated is to prevent spread, of which he said young people are particularly susceptible too.
“While fewer of our young people get sick, the evidence shows they are significant carriers,” DeWine said. “Frankly, to vaccinate them on campus before early May and they scatter throughout the state and the country.”
DeWine also said the plan is to open facilities directly on college campuses, with the hope being that students who see their peers receiving the jab, as well as the convenience, may inspire more students to get vaccinated.
“We also believe more college students will opt to get the vaccine if other students and their peers are there to get it,” DeWine said.
He continued, saying young people are accepting towards getting the vaccine, because they recognize they are vectors for spread.
“I think that’s something you’re going to see a lot of young people do.
As the Athens Messenger previously reported, DeWine said while in Vinton County on Monday that he had a discussion with university presidents throughout the state last Friday, and they discussed vaccines on college campuses.
In the email to OU students, Nellis urged students to get the vaccine.
"To all our Bobcat students – I urge you to take advantage of this opportunity not only to protect your own health but also to protect your family and your University community," Nellis said. "While many students may not be at high risk of complications from the virus, young adults contribute significantly to community spread of the virus.
Ohio University Spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said on Monday that Ohio University President Duane Nellis “is extremely grateful to the Governor for his leadership during the pandemic, as well as his forward-thinking approach to solutions.”
Nellis signaled in the email that this represented a major step toward returning to full, in-person instruction.
"This is a moment to celebrate, Bobcats. Ensuring our students are vaccinated is a huge step forward toward a return to the collaborative, experiential learning environment we all crave and that OHIO is known for delivering," Nellis said in an email.
The Athens Messenger is awaiting comment from Ohio University Special Assistant for Public Health Operations Gillian Ice. This story will be updated as new information is received.
