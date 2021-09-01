State leaders, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state Sen. Frank Hoagland, R-Mingo Junction, held a press conference Tuesday to advocate for increased mental health awareness for veterans.
This comes as Ohio mourns the loss of Max Soviak, Navy medic and Cleveland-area native, who was among the 13 U.S. service members killed Thursday in Kabul in a bombing attack over the weekend.
DeWine expressed his sorrow for his sacrifice during the conference, during which he and others discussed programs available to veterans who need an extra hand in dealing with trauma from their experiences in the service.
“We are here today to express our deepest sympathy for those lost and reinforce our support for the military,” DeWine said.
He said the recent developments in Afghanistan might reopen fresh wounds for many veterans of the 20-year struggle.
“It is understandable if this is a tough time for you,” DeWine said. “None of us who were not in Afghanistan can truly appreciate what you went through or what you feel. But we want you to know it’s okay to ask for help.”
According to the Veterans' Administration, as many as 30% of active duty and reserve military personnel deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan have a mental health condition requiring treatment – approximately 730,000 men and women, with many experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depression.
The Veterans Administration reports that approximately 22 veterans die by suicide every day.
Hoagland, who represents Athens County and served for over 30 years as a Navy SEAL in combat zones, said the cost of being among the "damned few" in military takes a toll mentally on those who return.
“It is so important that we as a nation, a state, a community — participate in helping veterans and their families in such troubling times,” Hoagland said.
Hoagland’s work in the most recent budget helped secure $12 million to maintain a treatment program for veterans living with PTSD, and was able to expand it to law enforcement and first responders, a release said.
The budget also included an additional $740,000 for 13 veterans groups across Ohio, appropriated $200,000 to provide temporary housing for homeless female veterans, and allocated $100,000 in each fiscal year for Save a Warrior to provide PTSD rehabilitation services.
"I have witnessed my friends and family members find peace and purpose in this life and I know in my heart how instrumental the veteran helping veterans network is," added Hoagland. "The bottom line is, these programs save lives, and should be available for any of the brave men and women who have served this great nation."
Major Gen. Debbie Ashenhurst of the National Guard also joined the press conference to share resources.
“There is no appropriate or inappropriate way to feel,” Ashenhurst said. “Those feelings are real, and they are ours.
Lori Criss, director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addictions services, said there are many ways for veterans to get help in a time of crisis.
She urged any veteran or family member of a veteran in a crisis to call the hotline at 1-800-273-8255 and select option one, which immediately transfers to counselors.
Criss said veterans could also go to ohiocares.ohio.gov, which contains a map of Ohio with local mental health resources.
Criss said her department is also launching a pilot program that is offering $25,000 grants to veterans support organizations across Ohio.
