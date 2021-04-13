Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday the state would be suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and Ohio University subsequently announced they would be offering students the Pfizer vaccine instead.
The nation woke up Tuesday morning to find the CDC and FDA recommending health care providers and governments consider suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, citing six reported cases of blood clotting. The blood clotting is rare, however, only affecting around one in a million people.
The FDA and CDC said in a joint statement the move was out of an “abundance of caution.”
Tuesday morning, DeWine followed suit, and suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
This comes directly on the heels of DeWine’s visit to Athens on Monday, where he toured the vaccine clinic at Heritage Hall, run by The Athens City/County Health Department.
On Monday, DeWine touted the utility of the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine, saying it was an essential tool toward getting college students vaccinated before summer break.
Now, that plan appears to be in jeopardy as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is temporarily suspended.
ACCHD Administrator Jack Pepper told The Athens Messenger the health department was making “the appropriate internal adjustments necessary.”
“We want to reaffirm that our confidence in the importance and efficacy of the other two available vaccines is not diminished by today’s news,” the university said in a statement. “We remain hopeful that if our campus community continues to participate in vaccination programs featuring Pfizer and Moderna that we can return to a much more normal campus in the fall.”
In a statement by Ken Johnson, chief medical affairs officer, and Gillian Ice, Special Assistant to the President for Public Health Operations, the university announced it would be switching those scheduled for appointments to the Pfizer vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose treatment with 21 days in between the two vaccinations. In the letter, the university said “students need to verify that they can be in Athens 21 days after the first dose to receive the second dose.”
On Twitter, Ice said students would not be required to demonstrate proof.
“Students are not required to show proof,” Ice said. “We just want them to check their schedules because they will be expected to complete their second dose as indicated.”
In a joint press conference Tuesday, the CDC and the FDA reported that of the nearly 7 million doses of Johnson & Johnson administered, six cases of rare and severe blood-clotting were discovered. All cases occurred between 6-13 days following vaccination in women between the ages of 18 and 48, according to the statement.
Pepper said the department would be following FDA and CDC advice, especially regarding shelf life for existing Johnson & Johnson doses.
“Currently they have only recommended to store the vaccine according to the manufacturers specifications until the review is complete,” Pepper said in an email.
The Athens City-County Health Department has administered a relatively low amount of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as compared to other available vaccines. On March 9, nearly 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson were administered within the Athens community, a release said.
On April 12, the Heritage Hall student vaccination clinic administered 349 doses of Johnson & Johnson, and a total of 214 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered through the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s mobile clinics in rural Southeast Ohio since April 2021.
Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and develop symptoms such as severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, shortness of breath, blurry vision, or nausea should contact their primary care physician and let them know that you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so they are aware and can order appropriate tests.
Muscle aches, fever, arm soreness and other symptoms are common after any COVID-19 vaccine and are not a cause for concern. Visit the CDC website for information about common COVID-19 side effects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.