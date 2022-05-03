Unofficial results from the Athens County Board of Elections show county voters supported incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Nan Whaley, by large margins in today's primary election.
That sets the stage for a November showdown between the two, as NBC News earlier tonight projected both to win their party's nomination.
With 56 of 56 precincts reporting, Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, defeated former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, handily. Whaley captured 2,346 votes or 74.45 percent of the total to Cranley's 805 votes or 25.5 percent.
DeWine captured just under 50 percent of the vote (1,570 total votes) against three other opponents.
Joe Blystone tallied second in Athens County with 990, or 31.37 percent of the vote; followed by Jim Renacci, with 496 or 15.72 percent of the total; Ron Hood received 100 votes, tallying in at 3.17 percent of ballots cast.
In the hotly contested GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate being vacated by Republican Rob Portman, JD Vance, who saw his poll numbers surge after being endorsed by Former President Donald Trump a few weeks ago, had a comfortable win over his closest opponent, Josh Mandel. Vance received 1,130 votes, or 36.49 percent to Mandel's 808 or 26.09 percent.
Matt Dolan was third in Athens County, followed by Mike Gibbons, Neil Patel, Jane Timken and Mark Pukita, respectively.
On the Democratic side, Congressman Tim Ryan, who will be the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat, steamrolled over his two opponents, Morgan Harper and Traci Johnson. Ryan took 63.01 percent of the vote in Athens County.
Full results and reaction to Tuesday's election will be found in Thursday's edition of The Athens Messenger.
Complete tallies from Athens County can be found on the Athens County Board of Elections website.
