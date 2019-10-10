NELSONVILLE — A dollars-and-cents job like city auditor doesn’t tend to bring out major differences in candidates, but that is the case for the two running for Nelsonville City Auditor this year.
Incumbent Garry Dickerson has held the office since 2014, garnering experience and tricks of the trade. Challenger Taylor Sappington, having city government experience himself as a councilman, wants the job to help fix what he says is a “broken system” in Nelsonville.
The two spoke to voters during a candidates night for Nelsonville races held Tuesday at Rocky Boots, which was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County. Following their opening statements, the candidates circulated among tables answer voters’ questions in a conversation format. Here are summaries of their respective discussions.
Garry Dickerson
Dickerson, a lifelong Nelsonville resident and current holder of the city auditor position, spoke firmly about his role and how he approaches the financial matters he handles.
He advocated for transparency and fully following the law. He said the auditor’s office will use new accounting software beginning next year already being used in the state auditor’s office.
Dickerson emphasized that he does not make any decisions on the funds he oversees. Instead, he works to ensure that Council members are provided an accurate monthly budget report, and makes sure the city’s funds are properly managed.
“I advise and be aware of where we’re at financially,” he told voters. “I have no decision making power.”
At a voter’s request, he said he would look into posting the city’s certified budget reports online to improve transparency efforts.
Taylor Sappington
The 28-year-old Council member has also previously campaigned for state representative. He has four years of experience on Council and called himself the “strongest, loudest voice” for fiscal responsibility on the body.
In contemplating a run at the auditor’s position, he met with the Athens City Auditor and Athens County Auditor to learn how they approach their jobs.
Sappington said he wants to have a more active role as auditor, to also ensure the contracts issued by the city are properly managed. He said the auditor should tell the city manager when contracts are improper or illegal and that “if the paperwork is improper, I won’t get the money handed out.”
Sappington noted that Council has almost no say in the contracts and their associated funds, besides approving the plans and releasing the city manager to get the work done.
“The auditor’s office has say and power, it just hasn’t been exercised,” he said. “Part of the job is making sure procedures are followed in both city code and state law.”
