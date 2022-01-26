COOLVILLE — This November, Coolville voters will decide whether to dissolve their village.
An email from Athens County Board of Elections Deputy Director Tony Brooks shared with The Athens Messenger by dissolution advocate Jeremy Miller says the board certified and approved the petition to place dissolving the village on the ballot at the board’s Jan. 25 meeting.
Although dissolution advocates hoped to place the issue on the May 2022 primary ballot, Brooks’ email says the issue will be placed on the November ballot pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 703.20.
Brooks could not be reached for comment directly by press time.
Coolville Mayor Pro Tempore Roxanna Chiki (Rupe) said she has mixed feelings about the issue making the ballot.
“On one hand, I am happy it made it because the only way to move forward is to have the decision behind us,” Chiki said in a Facebook message. “It will be a relief to know what the residents want, not just a handful of them with loud voices. If it is to dissolve the town, so be it.”
However, Chiki added, “I am saddened that this great village may be gone because a handful of Facebook bullies have become the squeaky wheel. Nothing they say is positive, absolutely nothing.”
Miller said he was happy to see the issue make the ballot.
“I’m happy about it, because after all the illegal activity they’ve done so far and continue to do, it’s the best thing for the community,” Miller said.
Jeremy Miller and other dissolution advocates have accused village council members and Chiki of various illegal actions such as holding council seats without residing in the village, following illegal processes to appoint new council members, wrongfully stripping the former mayor of her position and other alleged violations.
Opponents of dissolution have disputed many of these claims, while fearing the impact dissolution would have on village governance and services, local democracy and town identity.
Jeremy Miller said an additional reason he supports dissolution is because utility bills would be reduced, a claim which has also been disputed by opponents of the effort.
“It will be nice to get facts out to the public as opposed to supposition,” Chiki said in a Facebook message.
Jeremy Miller said he is optimistic that dissolution will be approved by Coolville’s voters in November, citing the 93 signatures the petition received and others who he knows support the effort.
“Hopefully they get out and vote in November for what’s best for the village,” Jeremy Miller said.
Chiki said she has the same hope.
“This council has worked hard to improve the town, and I am proud of them,” Chiki said in a Facebook message. “I hope that in the coming months residents ask themselves, ‘What happens if,’ and take the time to educate themselves as to the ramifications.”
The November election will represent the culmination of a years-long effort to dissolve the village. A previous petition to place dissolution on the ballot was rejected by the BOE in April of last year.
The Ohio Auditor of State’s office previously told the Messenger that when a village dissolves, the township takes over governance and service provision. In this case, Coolville would dissolve into Troy Township.
Should the village vote in favor of dissolution, Chiki said, “I will do my utmost best to ensure it goes smoothly.”
Some of the issues contributing to the dissolution campaign — such as the dispute over the village’s rightful mayor — stem from former Coolville Police Chief Scott Miller’s controversial arrest of resident James Seymour, which prompted then-Mayor Rose Tyman, Seymour’s finance, to take a leave of absence from which she never returned.
Seymour is now suing Scott Miller for excessive force and other alleged violations related to the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.