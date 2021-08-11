After public outcry, Doanville will not be connected the new wastewater treatment plant after the City of Nelsonville proposed investing $3.2 million into the project.
Nelsonville City Council voted to move forward with the project without the unincorporated village at their meeting on Aug. 9, according to a text from Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank to Athens County Commissioner Charlie Adkins.
“I feel Doanville lost out on an opportunity,” said Frank.
The Athens Messenger reported in July that in order for the village to be included, Athens County Commissioners would have to transfer sewage rights in the village to Nelsonville.
A public hearing was held on July 27 at York Township Fire Station with the public, Athens County Commissioners, York Township Trustees and representatives from The Athens City/County Health Department in attendance.
The meeting spiraled into shouting at one point, according to previous reporting by The Messenger. Residents of the unincorporated community expressed various concerns over the lack of information about the project, the possible smell that would come from a sewage plant, damage done to recently-paved roads during construction and the cost of removing or crushing existing septic tanks, a cost that can reach up to $10,000 according to septicflusher.com.
Residents also noted that they were being quoted at a higher rate than in-town users, with Frank countering that city residents pay lower rates as a “benefit” for living in Nelsonville and that the city would be open to working with resident to set up alternative payment plans.
Other residents expressed concerns about the possibilities of sewage “shut-off” valves that a Doanville resident who was working on the Murray City project said he had installed on all the lots there.
Rich Kasler, superintendent of the Athens County Water and Sewer District, explained to the Commissioners that this is standard practice in order to give municipalities the ability to shut off access to sewage services in the event of nonpayment.
Frank said he has done his best to answer all questions, both privately, and at two hearings the city has held.
He also said Nelsonville was not invited by the commissioners to the hearing, and was told multiple times the city did not need to attend.
Adkins addressed this at a County Commissioners meeting on Aug. 3, stating that Frank should come to him directly in the future.
The full bill for the project was reported by WOUB to be $16.5 million to provide water to customers in Athens and Hocking counties with Carbon Hill and Murray City included among other areas.
The project is being funded in part by grants from the EP and USDA.
