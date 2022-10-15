An Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia diagnosis is never something a person wants, but one OhioHealth doctor said that often the diagnoses he gives are a relief to patients and their families.
“I think for people there is a comfort is knowing the name of something. You can have dementia but if you know it is Lewy Body Dementia, you could go online and get more information. It gives people more comfort that way,” said Dr. Douglas Woo, a neurologist with OhioHealth in Athens.
As a neurologist, patients don’t go to Woo for that initial dementia or Alzheimer’s diagnosis. They come to him for the more specific diagnosis.
“Dementia is memory loss to the degree that you can’t function and take care of yourself,” Woo said. “Alzheimer’s is one of the causes of that, but there are a number of other causes.”
Other causes of dementia can be health-related issues, including vascular dementia, where a person has a number of strokes that over time cause brain damage leading to dementia. A person could have Lewy Body Dementia or even a B12 deficiency that mimics the signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Some people may present with dementia-like memory problems that are caused by obstructive sleep apnea due to obesity. Overtime that can lead to dementia.
Woo sees patients and families when they are looking for the root cause of mom’s dementia or forgetfulness.
“Basically, I can confirm the diagnosis,” he said. “A lot of people have memory problems so the question is, ‘While I’m forgetting stuff, do I have dementia’ or ‘Does my mom have dementia.’”
Woo then gets a family history and the individual’s healthy history and talks about his or her memory loss and every-day function. Is a person able to administer his or her own medication without error? Can that person manage his or her own finances?
There will oftentimes be questions if the patient seems disinhibited like is grandma who was prim and proper suddenly using inappropriate language or making inappropriate sexual comments.
“That’s a sign there is atrophy in the frontal lobe which helps to keep your filter on,” Woo said. “There is a type called frontal temporal dementia where that can manifest.”
Or he will check for signs of vascular dementia or Parkinson’s disease which could then lead to Lewy Body Dementia.
Most diagnoses are done through clinical research, conversations with the patient and family. For most of the diagnoses, there are no medical tests and if there are many are cost prohibitive.
Woo said he can perform an MRI scan on the brain to rule out other things that can mimic dementia like a brain tumor or markers of a series of strokes indicating vascular dementia.
There is a PET scan test that can be used to confirm an Alzheimer’s diagnosis versus another type of dementia; however Woo said it is very expensive and doesn’t change treatment or lifespan.
The key with dementia is most dementia patients do not know they have memory problems. It is family members and friends who will bring them to the doctor saying they have a problem.
“If someone comes in and says they have memory problems and grandma had dementia and I’m wondering if I have dementia because I’m forgetting stuff, right off the bat I’m thinking if you know you’re forgetting things, you probably don’t have dementia because you still have intact insight,” Woo said.
Once he confirms a dementia diagnosis, people will oftentimes ask for a cure and in almost all situations, there is no cure.
He said for those that have dementia-like symptoms from something else it may be as simple as prescribing B12 or getting the person a sleep apnea machine.
“In terms of management there are some medications that can help people remember a little bit better but nothing that has really been shown to change the trajectory of the disorder,” Woo said.
A lot of the care his team provides is support for the family.
“It’s family-centered care because studies have shown the caregiver of someone with dementia their life expectancy is shortened by up to four years from the stress of caring for the person that has the decline, especially if it’s an older spouse and there are no children around to help,” Woo said. “It’s is quite a burden on the family. Getting them hooked up with the Alzheimer’s Association is probably one of the biggest things that I do.”
Through the Alzheimer’s Association, families are able to connect with resources to provide the 24-hour care a dementia patient needs. Even if there is a caregiver in the home, sometimes a part-time caregiver will come in to give the primary one a break or help at specific times. Services overnight can also be helpful as dementia patients have very erratic sleep hours and are often up and wandering at night.
“They’re not sleeping at night. They’re waking up. They try to get out or they’re incontinent and they need changed all the time,” Woo said. “It’s sort of like as time goes on, it’s having to take care of a baby who is just big.”
For some families, it may mean sending the person with dementia to day programs, bringing in help overnight or putting them into a facility that caters to those with memory issues.
Woo said that beds in memory care units of nursing homes are more readily available than they were a year ago during the pandemic. However, he said the cost can be prohibitive to many families. Yet even the cost of an in-home caregiver can be prohibitive for some when most charge $25 an hour per person.
“But the Alzheimer’s Association has social workers and case managers that help people navigate that and provide more comfort,” Woo said. “It’s quite overwhelming, but they can provide emotional support for the caregiver as well.”
When families are directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, they start with a family care consultation in which staff sit down with a patient’s family members to talk about everything from the specifics of the disease and its stages to the things to expect and that individual’s care needs.
“This is a consultation that occurs without the person who has the disease present,” said Meg Haist, development manager with Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati, said. “They really get a chance to ask our care partners all the questions they want.”
Andrea Williams, programs and services director with the Greater Cincinnati chapter, said these care consultations last as long as is needed for a family to get their questions answered and to feel at least a little comfortable with their situation.
“What we do is try to be helpful to the families and give them as much education and then help them uncover resources,” Williams said.
It is very natural to hear from many of the families on a weekly basis, checking in, asking questions or just wanting to talk to someone who understands their situation.
The Alzheimer’s Association also hosts support groups virtually and in person for caregivers to meet with other caregivers locally talk, learn and find people they can relate to.
Williams said she’s very excited to share that the association is now hosting Memories in the Museum and Opening Minds through Art, two events where caregivers and patients can go out into the community and drop the caregiver and care receiver roles for a few hours.
Opening Minds Through Art is a program that is designed for people at any stage of dementia to receive one-on-one instruction from trained volunteers to create art. Caregivers are given one hour of respite during the program.
The Memories in the Museum program, hosted at the Kennedy Museum of Art, gives caregivers and patients the chance to walk through the facility and spend time together enjoying a guided tour and an art-making experience.
Williams said events like this are important to break up the monotony of the caregiver and care receiver dynamic.
“It’s a time to step out of caregiver role and enjoy that person for what they once were and who they can still be in the right setting,” she said. “This is the magic because I get to take off my caregiver hat and potentially enjoy my mother or enjoy my husband or see them smile or see them engage. It’s just pretty special.”
And the thing Williams said is most important is that all of the services through the Alzheimer’s Association are completely free to the public. The funds from the walk are used to cover the costs of these programs.
Information about all the services provided along with a help line with people to talk to 24/7 is available at 800-272-3900.
General information can also be found at www.alz.org/facts or the Alzheimer’s Association Science Hub app for iPhone or Android.
