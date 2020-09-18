A Middleport man will see the inside of a prison for at least the next 23 years due to his involvement with the shooting death of 33-year-old Andrew Everett in May 2019.
Andy Doczi, 39, pled guilty Wednesday, Sept. 16 to charges related to the death of Everett, appearing in front of Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge Pat Lang.
On May 22, 2019, Doczi’s truck was allegedly stolen by two people under the guise that they were going to purchase methamphetamine for him. Doczi discovered the location of his truck during the early morning hours of May 23, 2019, on Fossil Rock Road near Shade, where he laid in wait with a firearm. Everett, who was not involved in the theft of the vehicle, was asked by others to move the truck and was shot by Doczi after trying to do so.
Doczi entered guilty pleas Wednesday to a first-degree felony charge of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification in addition to a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault. He also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. Additionally, Doczi pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Per the plea agreement, Doczi was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison and a maximum term of 26 years. He is subject to a mandatory term of five years of post-release control upon his release.
Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders relayed to Judge Lang that Everett’s family, three of whom were in attendance, along with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, agreed with the resolution of the case.
Matt Boivin, a cousin to Everett, spoke to the court saying, “Andrew came to live with my family when he was just little. He grew to love the outdoors. This was his time of the year... He did not deserve to get his life taken like this. I do miss him every day. My family misses him. He always had a smile on his face and was willing to help anyone.”
Boivin added that he hoped this would follow Doczi for the rest of his life, “because it will follow us for the rest of our lives.” Boivin also expressed his appreciation to Saunders and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for their support through the case.
Through tears, Doczi apologized to Everett’s family and to his own family in attendance.
“It was a mistake that I can’t take back and I will live it for the rest of my life. I’m sorry,” he said.
Doczi was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional to await the start of his prison term.
This case was investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
