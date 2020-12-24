The Athens County Commissioners accepted a proposal from Auditor Jill Thompson to extend the 2021 Dog License renewal date from the end of January to the end of March.
State statute requires dog licenses to be renewed by January 31st of the year in which the license is effective — unless extended by the County Commissioners. Today the Athens County Commissioners extended the deadline to give Athens County residents an additional two months to renew their dog’s license.
Dog licenses will be available to purchase, without penalty, at https://www.doglicenses.us/OH/Athens/, via mail, or in person with a check or cash through March 31, 2021. Licensing dogs is not only a good idea, it is also the law (ORC 955.01).
A single year license is $18 for a spayed or neutered dog and $28 for dog that is not spayed or neutered. Visit http://www.athenscountyauditor.org for more information.
“We want to thank the Commissioners for their cooperation in helping us grant this extension to the Athens County dog owners, their partnership is truly appreciated,” said Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson in a provided statement.
For additional information or questions about dog licenses contact the Auditor’s office at 740-592-3223 or auditor.re@athensoh.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.