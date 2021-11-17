Nelsonville may soon welcome a dog park at the site of an old sewer plant on East Canal Street.
“I’ve been to dog parks all over the world,” said Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank. “They’re popular. It’s a good place for people to exercise their dogs, and it’s a nice place to socialize and bring people together. And it’s something we don’t have.”
The city’s Planning and Development Committee discussed the proposal with Frank at its Nov. 15 meeting, along with other ideas for the city property which Frank said will become available after the sewer plant is removed in about a year and a half.
While Nelsonville City Council will eventually need to approve the proposal, Frank said the dog park seemed likely to move forward.
“It’s gonna be a big green space that the city has, and I would hate to just mow it and have it be a wasted space," Frank said. "It’s a nice spot by the river, and I think it could be used for recreation.”
Frank said the area, accessible by entrances near Advance Auto Parts and Schultz Physical Therapy, is an ideal location for a dog park.
“Down there we have plenty of space, and it’s not in any residential neighborhoods, so you’re not gonna be bothering people at their houses,” Frank said.
Residents have expressed interest in a dog park for many years, and the city has explored opportunities for a dog park at various points but has never had the right location available, Frank said.
Nelsonville resident and dog owner Sarah Milligan, a member of the city’s Planning Commission, said a dog park would be a major asset to the community.
“I take my dogs to the dog park in Athens, because they need a chance to socialize and run crazy,” Milligan said. “But Nelsonville is a pretty pet-friendly community — I always see a lot of people walking dogs when I’m walking mine. I think a dog park will keep people closer to home, and it might encourage pet ownership, and pet owners are generally happy people.”
Milligan said she’s floated the idea of a dog park with city officials for several years and is excited that the idea now seems likely to come to fruition.
“I think it’s a positive for the city and any positive we get for the community is awesome. So I’m stoked,” Milligan said.
Frank said the dog park would hopefully not pose a cost to the city, as the city has enough lead time to pursue grant opportunities.
The Planning and Development Committee also discussed other ideas for improving the area that would complement the proposed dog park, including a sidewalk, shelter house, soccer field and paved parking lot.
Beyond the dog park, the idea that appears furthest along is a ramp to the river, which would serve as an official spot for community members and travelers to take boats in and out of the water. Frank said he’d received a “preliminary thumbs up” from county officials to pursue the ramp.
Frank added that he hopes community members will lead the way in planning for the development of the dog park and broader area.
“I’m a dog guy and I’ll have my dogs down there, but I think it’s best that people from the community do it because it’s their park,” Frank said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.