The Athens County Commissioners voted Tuesday to increase fees for the Athens County Dog Shelter by $2 for dog tags and $10 for kennels.
That would make licensing fees for small dogs or dogs 0-9 months $18, and the same service for larger dogs or dogs over 9 months old would be $28. Kennels will cost $80. The fee increase will take place Dec. 1, 2020.
The last increase for dog tag fees was in 2013, and the last increase for kennel fees was in 2010.
The shelter is largely funded by the dog tag sales.
Last year, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office was given control of the shelter, a move that Commissioner Chris Chmiel is still happy with. He complimented Lt. Aaron Maynard who presented the fee increase, saying it was good to not have to hear of issues at the shelter.
Maynard attributed it to the staff of the shelter.
Dog tags can be purchased at doglicenses.us/OH/athens/, which is operated by the Athens County Auditor’s office. An online fee is assessed with each purchase. Dog licenses can also be purchased directly from the Shelter or the Auditor’s Office. Only annual licenses and dog tag renewals can be purchased online, however 3-year and permanent dog tags are available at the Auditor’s Office.
The Office is located in the Athens County Courthouse Annex, which is closed to the public, but is still operating through a drop-box system. Further information can be found by calling the Auditor’s Office at 740-592-3223, or by calling the Shelter at 740-593-5415.
